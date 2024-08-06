As someone who works in Tinkercad a lot, I find it very annoying that I can't disable mouse gestures on its website only so I could use right click to rotate 3D models because Vivaldi wants to then go back and ruins my project because it thinks I did a mouse gesture with right click, but I just wanted to rotate the model. If we could just put website of choice on exclusion where you don't want mouse gestures to work at all, that would be great.

I know it has model rotation with Shift/Control as hot key and then left click drag, but it's clumsy opposed to just doing right click to quickly rotate model.