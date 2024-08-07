Trying to change the gap/margin between vertical tabs, but there's a weird issue when dragging tabs...

Trying to increase the gap between vertical tabs, and this code does work visually, but I have noticed that when I try dragging a tab to move it to somewhere else in the queue, the tab being dragged does not remain on the mouse cursor like it should, but instead goes ahead of the cursor. I assume it's some kind of translation error due to the changes in height....

any ideas of a fix? Or a better way to adjust the size/height/margins of vertical tabs?

/* Increase tab height */ .tab-strip > span { display: flex; margin-bottom: 12px !important; } .tab-position { height: 37px !important; } .tab-position .tab .title { padding-top: 6px; } .tab-position .tab .tab-header .favicon { padding-top: 3px !important; -webkit-transform:scale(1) !important; } /* Gap between favicon and text */ span.favicon.jstest-favicon-image { margin-right: 4px; /* Adjust this value to increase or decrease the gap */ }