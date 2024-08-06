Regarding Vivaldi mail client 6.8.3381.48-1 on linux. Maybe other platforms as well.

One thing I'm missing from Opera mail...

When searching for a contact in the address book the results may look like this:

Doe, John

John Doe

John M. Doe

The thing is that John Doe has a private mail, a work mail and a mail from his previous work. Who should you select? In Vivaldi you have to click on one, and look at the info area showing up under the list to figure if you selected the one you wanted. In Opera mail you did not need to do that, because the search results looked like this:

Doe, John (jd (at) oldworkplace.com)

John Doe (john.doe (at) gmail.com)

John M. Doe (jmd (at) currentworkplace.com)

And on top of that, the mail address was shown as tooltip when hovering a contact. (Useful when given panel space is narrow and name is to long to show).