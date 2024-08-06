Show mail address in contact list
-
Regarding Vivaldi mail client 6.8.3381.48-1 on linux. Maybe other platforms as well.
One thing I'm missing from Opera mail...
When searching for a contact in the address book the results may look like this:
Doe, John
John Doe
John M. Doe
The thing is that John Doe has a private mail, a work mail and a mail from his previous work. Who should you select? In Vivaldi you have to click on one, and look at the info area showing up under the list to figure if you selected the one you wanted. In Opera mail you did not need to do that, because the search results looked like this:
Doe, John (jd (at) oldworkplace.com)
John Doe (john.doe (at) gmail.com)
John M. Doe (jmd (at) currentworkplace.com)
And on top of that, the mail address was shown as tooltip when hovering a contact. (Useful when given panel space is narrow and name is to long to show).
-
(Had to replace the @ with (at) for the forum to accept the posting
-
yojimbo274064400
Are referring to Vivaldi's webmail interface? If so then yes this is an issue if the start point for composing an email is from Contacts however this is not an issue when the start point is Compose. For example, using Contacts and search term is Doe :
Whereas from Compose:
-
No, the desktop client. (linux)
-
yojimbo274064400
@marlinus, same applies, i.e. search for address when composing shows Display Name and Email Address:
-
In compose it does. In contacts it doesn't. When I'm looking for the mails sent to/from John private, I may have to click on 3 contact listings before I get the correct mails listed.
The way name and addresses is shown in compose, is the way I think it should be shown in contacts as well