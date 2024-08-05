Hey

My Dads email account is getting a lot of spam. He checks his old verizon.net email through the desktop version of Outlook 2013. I decided to download Vivaldi on his Windows 10 computer and begin the setup process of adding his Verizon email to Vivaldi Mail.

At the same time I tested the process on my OSX Macbook Pro.

The difference.

Windows 10 PC: I could not use for incoming mail server: imap.aol.com. I had to use pop.verizon.net.

OSX: I could use the imap.aol.com

After adding the account to my dads Windows 10 PC it will not download the emails or folders associated with the account. AOL is also saying that it supports IMAP best.

Adding the account to my own OSX Macbook Pro I see that messages are being downloaded.

I do not know how to proceed. As I see that IMAP works for the account in Vivaldi on my Mac but not on my dads Windows 10 PC.