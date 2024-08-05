Imap working on Mac but not in Windows Vivaldi
Hey
My Dads email account is getting a lot of spam. He checks his old verizon.net email through the desktop version of Outlook 2013. I decided to download Vivaldi on his Windows 10 computer and begin the setup process of adding his Verizon email to Vivaldi Mail.
At the same time I tested the process on my OSX Macbook Pro.
The difference.
Windows 10 PC: I could not use for incoming mail server: imap.aol.com. I had to use pop.verizon.net.
OSX: I could use the imap.aol.com
After adding the account to my dads Windows 10 PC it will not download the emails or folders associated with the account. AOL is also saying that it supports IMAP best.
Adding the account to my own OSX Macbook Pro I see that messages are being downloaded.
I do not know how to proceed. As I see that IMAP works for the account in Vivaldi on my Mac but not on my dads Windows 10 PC.
@paaljoachim I suspect that it might be related to a bug that I have reported, which blocks me from setting up my primary mail account. Please check the mail status indicator and see if there are red indicators reading "Error - socket closed unexpectedly" listed
If that's the case, then you may like me be affected by the bug I reported (VB-108058) and I don't know a workaround.
Yes. I am seeing 2 different errors:
pop-client Error: POP server did not reply to command "Quit" after 30000ms
pop Error: imap.aol.com / promdahl: Error POP server
imap.aol.com:993 responded with an error after connection.
So there seems to be somekind of error on my dads Windows 10 PC. This error is not seen in the Vivaldi mail on my own OSX Macbook Pro.
Btw I am visiting my parents here in Florida until the 1st of September. I am hoping that Vivaldi Mail will work on my dads Windows PC within the time I am still here and if it does then I can gradually show him how to check mail through Vivaldi. Not sure if he wants to do so, but I can tell him that there are far less spam emails coming into Vivaldi Mail compared to Outlook 2013 the desktop version.
@paaljoachim I'm a bit confused, I thought you said that IMAP didn't work, so you had to use Pop instead. But the error you show is a POP3 Error..?
Note that Vivaldi does not do any spam filtering on its own. Every spam that you see filtered was filtered on the server. Marking spam as such in Vivaldi can help the server learn, but Vivaldi Mail will not be a key in solving your spam issues
paaljoachim
I tried with IMAP a few times but a checkmark for incoming IMAP server did not show up and it would not go through. The process stopped and I could not move on. I had to explore a few different things with IMAP and POP before POP suddenly went through showed the needed checkmarks and it worked. The account was set up but it is lacking. It does not show the folders or the various emails that is supposed to be picked up from the email server.
I noticed a spam mail in my dads Outlook Inbox went straight to trash in Vivaldi.
I will continue to explore and see. I will comment in this thread when I notice additional things that would be good to mention.
mib2berlin
@paaljoachim
Hi, POP3 doesn't support custom folders, at least not in Vivaldi mail (M3).
If the automatic IMAP account feature does not work you can setup it manually.
Is any third party security software running on the Windows 10 system?
I cant add mail accounts with Avast on a friends PC, no error message or something.
Disable Avast, add the account, enable Avast work but I removed it later completely, makes the system and Vivaldi also much faster.
Hey @mib2berlin
This time I got it up and running!
I manually setup an Vivaldi Mail account in OSX and Windows 10.
OSX
Here I was able to use IMAP. All the checkmarks showed up and I was able to fully add the account.
Default folder structure I see after having added the email account to Vivaldi Mail in OSX:
Account name
- Inbox
- Draft
- Sent
- Trash
- Bulk
- Archive
- Saved
- SavedIMs
Windows 10
Checkmarks did not show up for incoming when using IMAP, so I had to switch to POP.
Default folder structure I see after having added the email account to Vivaldi Mail in Windows 10:
Account name
- Inbox
- Sent
AVG Antivirus is installed in Windows 10. I will uninstall and Reinstall Vivaldi Mail. Hopefully I will be able to this time use IMAP instead of POP.
I tried to again add the account by clicking the Continue button but that does not work so I had to manually setup the account.
NB. I tried it again. This time there was a reaction.
This time it asked for Use OAuth or Use App-Specific Password.
I decided to use App-Specific Password. As I had to set that up in AOL. Clicked Sign in.
Error message: Login for imap.mail.yahoo.com failed. Login Invalid credentials.
Because it is not using yahoo but aol.
Incoming imap.aol.com 993
Outgoing smtp.verizon.net 465
Then the password.
No checkmarks showed up for Incoming and Outgoing Servers.
Error message: Login for imap.aol.com failed. Login invalid credentials.
NB! I tried the password again and this time it worked!
edwardp Ambassador
Configure POP and IMAP settings for verizon.net AOL Mail accounts
Yahoo and AOL accounts can no longer use the regular account password to access e-mail with a third-party client, this change took effect October 2020.
A Yahoo or AOL account can be added to the Vivaldi Mail client using OAuth, or an app password that is generated in the account's Security settings. For a brand new Yahoo or AOL account, the app password option is not immediately available after account creation, the user must wait a while before that option is available. Regarding the use of an app password, I noticed the above AOL Help page has no mention of that.
-
Thank you @edwardp
I found something similar, but it was a tricky process for the specific account.
Btw
In Windows.
I am seeing email be added to the account but none of the emails go into the Inbox. These just stay in the main account area. I have been dragging emails from the main account folder to the Inbox.
Then suddenly the mail in the Inbox goes away leaving an empty Inbox.
I am over and over seeing this error:
[flushBuffer, email address, Bulk] Error: UID STORE Command arguments invalid
It is also strange that no spam folder is added along the other default folders. I do see when logging into Aol Mail that there is a spam folder just above the Trash folder. There are no Saved and SavedIMs folders in Aol Mail and I do not know what these are.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@paaljoachim said in Imap working on Mac but not in Windows Vivaldi:
Btw
In Windows.
I am seeing email be added to the account but none of the emails go into the Inbox. These just stay in the main account area. I have been dragging emails from the main account folder to the Inbox.
Then suddenly the mail in the Inbox goes away leaving an empty Inbox.
I am over and over seeing this error:
[flushBuffer, email address, Bulk] Error: UID STORE Command arguments invalid
It is also strange that no spam folder is added along the other default folders. I do see when logging into Aol Mail that there is a spam folder just above the Trash folder. There are no Saved and SavedIMs folders in Aol Mail and I do not know what these are.
SavedIM (Saved Instant Messages) is a relic from the old AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) days, some of my AOL-hosted accounts have that folder, while others do not. The Saved folder is also in some, but not all accounts. For the accounts that have these, I will see them when logged into AOL Mail on the web.
In the Vivaldi Mail client, for AOL and Yahoo accounts, the spam folder is Bulk.
As to the UID STORE error, please submit a bug report, so this can be looked at. I found an old report pertaining to a UID STORE error, but this one may be different.
paaljoachim
@edwardp said in Imap working on Mac but not in Windows Vivaldi:
As to the UID STORE error, please submit a bug report, so this can be looked at. I found an old report pertaining to a UID STORE error, but this one may be different.
Thank you. I have submitted a bug report.
Key: VB-108510