Newb questions about the recovery email
casualbyte
What are all the situations in which messages are send to the recovery email and how often would I expect to see these messages?
Would I have to check the recovery email every time I try to log in to webmail on a new device or is it just for resetting my passwords?
@casualbyte welcome to the forum! The recovery email is only used for resetting the password, manually triggered.
casualbyte
OK good to hear. Thanks for the clarity.
@casualbyte, if you use sync, create and export the sync code to a safe place (it's a txt file), because in case of lost, it can't be recovered and you lose all synced data, The price of privacy.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The recovery email is actually used for a lot more than just password reset.
Initially, the account activation code and some emails introducing Vivaldi's services are sent there.
On request, username and password reset emails are sent to your recovery email. Also, when you update the recovery email address, a notification will be sent to the old address and you need to confirm the change via the new email address.
Furthermore, some notifications from the Forum, Vivaldi Social, Themes and Blogs are sent to that email. Many of them are configurable.
Last but not least, we occasionally send out announcements (e.g. upcoming maintenance work where access to the service will not be available for some time) and important news.