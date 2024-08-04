The recovery email is actually used for a lot more than just password reset.

Initially, the account activation code and some emails introducing Vivaldi's services are sent there.

On request, username and password reset emails are sent to your recovery email. Also, when you update the recovery email address, a notification will be sent to the old address and you need to confirm the change via the new email address.

Furthermore, some notifications from the Forum, Vivaldi Social, Themes and Blogs are sent to that email. Many of them are configurable.

Last but not least, we occasionally send out announcements (e.g. upcoming maintenance work where access to the service will not be available for some time) and important news.