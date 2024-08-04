Where are my passwords?
-
I synced on a different install
No passwords on settings page
Go back to original install
No passwords, but if I go to a website, I'm signed in as expected
If I export, no passwords except the sync password
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Visikde said in Where are my passwords?:
No passwords on settings page
Can be caused by:
- Use of Autologin
- Switching Linux password store (GNOME keyring or KWallet)
- broken Linux update related to password store
- Copied Vivaldi profile between Linux users
- Copied Vivaldi profile between Linux installations
- Broken import of logins from other browser data
- Broken Vivaldi files Login Data and Local State in Vivaldi config folder
Try to reinstall Vivaldi and restart Linux user.
Do the passwords appear in internal page
chrome://password-manager/passwords?
@Visikde said in Where are my passwords?:
I synced on a different install
What does that mean? Please explain more precise.
@Visikde said in Where are my passwords?:
No passwords on settings page
Restore from your daily Linux user's backup.
-
I exported the passwords [50] before I started to play around with migrating to a different distro.
I'm installing distros on USB3 nvme/sdd/hdd enclosures
I had turned on KDEwallet subsystem long enough to figure out I didn't understand how to import passwords...
Original Vivaldi install on Mageia install with flatpack, 3 profiles synced
I Installed Spiral [debian] linux, installed Vivaldi [deb repository] synced with default profile, realized that I signed in sync on user one, deleted that, created a new profile using the proper name checked passwords on vivaldi settings, the only passwords is the sync password
chrome://password-manager/passwords, is the same
The 2 other profiles, are working correctly
Went back to my original Vivaldi on Mageia[RPM]
Same
I deleted a couple of browser tabs, went to same sites & was signed in,
I do see all the cookies are still visible...
I don't see a way to import the csv files
-
@Visikde
Hi, to import passwords open
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
and use "Select File".
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks that got me there...
Vivaldi has that whole system of stuff besides the web browser, which is unclear/undocumented
This is helping me fill in the blanks & increasing my trust in the Vivaldi universe
Thanks again for all the replies
-
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
Did you encounter and dismiss the Decryption Failed: Risk of Dataloss dialog? Please read the linked document in detail even if you did not. I’d be very interested to know more details about what versions you were using and which distros or desktop environments you were moving between, and how you moved data across.
Edit: There are some more details in this thread.
-
Still a confusing mess
No clear way to find out which Vivaldi version I'm using from the browser
Discover/flathub shows 6.8.3381.53 on Mageia, where I am now
Plasma version 5.27.10
KDE Framework 5.114.0
QT 5.15.7
Kernel 6.4.9
Mageia 9
x11
There is no way to tell which Vivaldi sync password manager I've opened
Why isn't there access to the password manager from the browser?
The Vivaldi sync is useless, I hoped it would be a time saver, but the juice ain't worth the squeeze
I'm probably gonna wipe the install & just enter passwords manually as I need them, Having a spreadsheet as a password manager is a better solution than sync or kde wallet, which is all the time asking for my password, which defeats the purpose of using it
Vivaldi sync will decide I need to use my sync password even though it's been days since I restarted ? Two different places that offer to remember, neither one works, even though I did a fresh install of both os & browser
I gave up trying to solve that bit of fun...
I turned on kde wallet & then turned it off , now Vivaldi insists I must be using kde wallet, even though the wallet subsystem is turned off, probably a flag or something that can't be changed with a GUI
I'm on KDE Mageia, which was working fine, until I tried to set up Vivaldi on KDE Debian [Spiral linux] from the debian repository
I messed up one of the users, when I was setting up & it has been screwed up ever since [no way to rename a profile or add a profile picture]
I like Vivaldi, but some of the features are flaky, having 2 sets of settings, which aren't interconnected is confusing
-
@Visikde
Hi, I use sync since it was added to Vivaldi on Opensuse/KDE.
To my knowledge all Chromium browsers use Kwallet.
Some time ago I used auto login and if I start Chrome or Brave it ask for the Kwallet password.
Does Debian not setup Kwallet at first start automatically?
-
@mib2berlin
Kwallet is off on Spiral & Mageia after install, you have to overtly choose to turn on the Kwallet subsystem
I've never used kwallet, it's a weird redundancy, opera, firefox & vivaldi work fine with their built in password managers.
Chrome/chromium have their own cloud sync systems tied to a google account
Both work fine without signing into your google account or Kwallet
Vivaldi sync is probably fine, it's not user friendly enough for me apparently
I can't make it work well enough to trust it has my passwords stored in a way that is recoverable
A second profile ate my "sync" passwords just now after asking for password again?
Wake me up if it ever gets past beta
I've used Vivaldi [3 profiles] for 3 years, with the local password manager, works fine
I was hoping Vsync would streamline distro hopping some, been a time suck so far
Vivaldi doesn't have a working bug system, support is meh, documentation sparse
To be fair, that's the way of the world now
I'm about to replace my sdd for a larger one & do a clean install, now I know Vsync is not like sign into my google account user friendly sort of thing
I won't bother, since I have no more sync data
-
@Visikde
Hm, I use Vivaldi sync on 12 installs with 3 accounts since it was implemented, never lost anything on Window and Linux.
No idea if Opera or other browsers have a better bug system, the Vivaldi team fix hundreds of bugs per month with a small team.
What would be a better bug system?
Use Vivaldi with or without synchronization if it suits your needs or switch browsers.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Visikde said in Where are my passwords?:
Still a confusing mess
No clear way to find out which Vivaldi version I'm using from the browser
Discover/flathub shows 6.8.3381.53 on Mageia, where I am now
Help/About will display the version number of the currently-installed Vivaldi.
Also, go into Settings, type biscuit in the search box and select Show Browser Version on Status Bar.
-
Thanks for the reply
Which help/about, where would I find that?
The biscuit thing on my brand new Debian
Not in the repository, used a flatpak
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 / Chrome 126.0.6478.236
I can't trust sync, not clear what I'm supposed to do to make it work, import disconnected from the settings?
I turned the csv files into a spreadsheet [ods] with libre office, which can't be reversed without going all command line cowboy, agggh
At a certain level I need to be able to do my day to day stuff online, I can only be in a frame of mind to think about this kind of thing for a few hours a week
The browser is reasonable, the mail on browser is handy
Can't figure how to make a bunch of the organizational features work?
No real documentation, just the modern version "search n pray" someone else had a problem similar enough I can make sense of the solution
I just found out recently there's a whole different mail system self contained webmail
This makes it a good choice for a secondary/recovery email
The idea was to replace my google account with Vivaldi
I'm not there yet
In the end I found the passwords, sync ate em, good thing I have a back up...
How do I mark threads as solved?
-
edwardp Ambassador
The Help menu is at the top of the screen. If you are using the Vivaldi Icon for the menu, click that and you will see Help, then About.
Biscuit: Go to Tools/Settings, there will be a search box at the top left. Type biscuit and you will see the additional options.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Visikde Flatpak is not official yet and can have bugs.
Please download the rpm/deb package from vivaldi.com and install with OS package manager.
-
Thanks for the reply
Makes sense
I try to use the deb repository & not install from the wild, this seems like a reasonable exception
I took the flat out & installed the deb
There are no csv files to download, so back to the beginning
When I removed the flat I saw the warning about there being a folder of vivaldi info, after my less than positive experience with sync, figuring out how to mess with that is above my pay grade
Found the about screen
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision c703aba8689f98dfc36a017440f3a6765f5e6141
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.6.228.30
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/twister/.config/vivaldi/Profile 2