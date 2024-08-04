Still a confusing mess

No clear way to find out which Vivaldi version I'm using from the browser

Discover/flathub shows 6.8.3381.53 on Mageia, where I am now

Plasma version 5.27.10

KDE Framework 5.114.0

QT 5.15.7

Kernel 6.4.9

Mageia 9

x11

There is no way to tell which Vivaldi sync password manager I've opened

Why isn't there access to the password manager from the browser?

The Vivaldi sync is useless, I hoped it would be a time saver, but the juice ain't worth the squeeze

I'm probably gonna wipe the install & just enter passwords manually as I need them, Having a spreadsheet as a password manager is a better solution than sync or kde wallet, which is all the time asking for my password, which defeats the purpose of using it

Vivaldi sync will decide I need to use my sync password even though it's been days since I restarted ? Two different places that offer to remember, neither one works, even though I did a fresh install of both os & browser

I gave up trying to solve that bit of fun...

I turned on kde wallet & then turned it off , now Vivaldi insists I must be using kde wallet, even though the wallet subsystem is turned off, probably a flag or something that can't be changed with a GUI

I'm on KDE Mageia, which was working fine, until I tried to set up Vivaldi on KDE Debian [Spiral linux] from the debian repository

I messed up one of the users, when I was setting up & it has been screwed up ever since [no way to rename a profile or add a profile picture]

I like Vivaldi, but some of the features are flaky, having 2 sets of settings, which aren't interconnected is confusing