I've read documentation relating to the address bar but I can't seem to determine which address setting to turn off suggested websites I never use and have never visited.

For example, like most people I visit the same websites daily, if I want to go to nfl.com, I type the letter "n" and "nike.com-official site". I never go to nike.com, how do I turn that off?

If I type the letter "n" nfl.com or other sites I've actually visited should appear only. Other examples- bloomingdales.com, dermstore.com (I've never heard of this company.) Silly to think everyone wants to go to these pages! Thank you.