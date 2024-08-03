address bar turn off website suggestions I've never use/used
I've read documentation relating to the address bar but I can't seem to determine which address setting to turn off suggested websites I never use and have never visited.
For example, like most people I visit the same websites daily, if I want to go to nfl.com, I type the letter "n" and "nike.com-official site". I never go to nike.com, how do I turn that off?
If I type the letter "n" nfl.com or other sites I've actually visited should appear only. Other examples- bloomingdales.com, dermstore.com (I've never heard of this company.) Silly to think everyone wants to go to these pages! Thank you.
mib2berlin
@djsocali
Hi, disable Direct Match in the Drop-Down Priority list, you can also disable or move down Best Result.
The small ? icon show a short description of the function of the entry.
Cheers, mib