uBlock Origin Issue
-
I wanted to know if others are seeing this issue with uBlock Origin extension.
Included in my Filter Lists are AdGuard Tracking Protection, AdGuard URL Tracking Protection, EasyList/uBO - Cookie Notices and AdGuard/uBO - Cookie Notices.
The problem is with these specific Filter Lists, the Auto-update does not seem to work.
There is never the green, circular icon next to these to show they were updated automatically at the same time as the others.
The only way that I can see these have been updated is to restore the uBlock settings from a file.
-
@AllanH Maybe one of the lists is offline and prevent the updates.
Have you tried to disable all of them and see if it works?
This way you should be able to isolate the faulty list (if any) enabling one each time.
-
@Hadden89
Thanks for your reply.
Each one of the Filter Lists I mentioned will update manually by clicking the circular icon, which changes to green.
After I disabled them and then reenabled them one at a time, each would update immediately.
Why these four Filter Lists never show the updated status at the same time as the other Filter Lists (after a long enough period without updates) is what I don't understand.
-
I found out that the Filter Lists in question are updated much less often than the others.
https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uBlock-issues/issues/3337#issuecomment-2283488985