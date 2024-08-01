vivaldi always asking if i want to allow yahoo mail to show notifications, how to set default to allow?
running windows 11, vivaldi 6.8
i set in both vivaldi and windows to allow notifications from yahoo mail when new messages arrive. HOWEVER, every time i restart the browser and load yahoo mail, a popup occurs if i want to allow notifications.
what is the proper way to permanently allow yahoo mail notifications ?
barbudo2005
In settings:
i did that ! but it did not stop the popup
mib2berlin
@etc1760
Hi, do you delete cookies at closing Vivaldi?
I don't even get a popup if I allow notifications.
NO.
all cookies are saved for 1 month.