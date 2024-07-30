Problems with Gmail imap
This is what happens when I try to check my email:
08:54:07.012 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:264328
at Object.error (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:61405)
at s._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:264316)
at At._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:223840)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:212494
08:54:07.012 error [Mail - imap-client] error listing folders: Error: Socket timed out!
Error: Socket timed out!
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:219084
@estudioepc Could be
- Block by internet service provider
- Block by your company at work/school/university
- Block of connection in internet router
- Scan and block by Antivirus scanner or Internet Security solution
- Incorrect mail settings for IMAP server
@estudioepc Do you authenticate GMail account by oAuth or extra password for Vivaldi Mail app?
I have no trouble with my GMail account uding oAuth in Vivaldi 6.9.3405.3 and 6.8.3381.48 / Win 11.
mib2berlin
@estudioepc
Hi, does it not work at moment or never?
Is the server verified in Settings > Mail > Server?
@DoctorG Hi.
I using this client in KDE and Windows, and this problems is in both systems.
I can send emails but I can´t receive it.
@mib2berlin Hi.
This is a new problem.
It worked well until about 1 week, may be.
@estudioepc Which are your settings for Incoming Server?
mib2berlin
@estudioepc
I guess @DoctorG is right with a network issue, ISP change something as it work before and now stop working on both platforms.
Maybe you can reach a different network over WiFi and a mobile hotspot.
I remember a user with two networks (different providers), one work the other not in Vivaldi mail.
@estudioepc All setting is ok.
When this problem appeared,
I deleted the account and added again.
The problems was solved for a moment until I actived html and pasted and image in the sign.
Then I try to deactivate html and clean the sign but it din't work.
@estudioepc Try to restart router/modem to get new IP.
@estudioepc said in Problems with Gmail imap:
until I actived html and pasted and image in the sign
Not reproducibla with 6.8.3381.48 Win 11
How large was the image (size and filesize)?
@DoctorG
I don't know what I did but it started to receive in KDE.
I think this happened when I entered in email folders.
So weir.
I did nothing and problem started again.
@estudioepc What shows the Log?
estudioepc
@DoctorG
Look, when it started to receive.
Now
@mib2berlin
I'm working in a LAN with static ip.
I mean, same ISP
@estudioepc I suggest to enable log
Settings → Mail → Turn On IMAP Logs in Console
Restart
In case of IMAP error:
Open Mail tab
Click on envelope in status bar
Click wheel
Select "View Log"
Select tab Console in Developer Tools
In Console tab type gmail to filter only log lines from GMail
Hover the log and select "Save as" to save log file
Paste here with </> button as code block