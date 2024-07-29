Help with Regex to rename tabs
I use a script to rename tabs that give this menu for Vivaldi Forum:
You use:
Search for: " | Vivaldi Forum" and Replace with: "" (nothing)
You have to do it only once per domain and all the pages of that domain will be modified automatically.
I would like to have besides this generic change a more specific one, but it does not allow to have more than one change per domain.
This is solved since it allows to add through Regex:
Let's assume this title:
I want this part of the title to be removed as well: "Vivaldi Desktop Browser".
Then how would the Regex code be to take into account the final part of the title " | Vivaldi Forum" and also "Vivaldi Desktop Browser"?
@barbudo2005 I always forget everything about Regex in between the infrequent times it comes up in projects.
The best way to figure it out is with a tool like https://regex101.com. You can paste the tab title in as the
Test Stringand use the
Quick Referenceto slowly build up the required
Regular Expression.
@barbudo2005 Gave it a go, but not sure how it would interact with the extension. Might need some refinement.
The actual Regex hidden in case you want to figure it out on your own
https://regex101.com/r/trNRyL/1
/(?: \| Vivaldi Forum|Vivaldi Desktop Browser)/mg
And you can just keep adding on phrases separated by the
|character inside the parentheses to search for additional things.
Thank you very much. I will try it.
I always forget everything about Regex in between the infrequent times it comes up in projects.
It would seem to be unintuitive if forgotten.
@barbudo2005 said in Help with Regex to rename tabs:
You have to do it only once per domain and all the pages of that domain will be modified automatically
I use Tab Modifier extension, which allows subdomain and regex url matching.
which allows subdomain and regex url matching.
It does not matter and does not help that the Regex is used in the URL.
The important and powerful thing is to use the Regex in the part of the title you want to change.
Tell me how you can use this extension to remove this part of the title for all forum pages of Vivaldi Forum, just by doing it once?:
" | Vivaldi Forum"
This:
Instead of this:
@barbudo2005 One way, not perfect, is to capture only a certain number of characters in the Title.
Another would be to set up two capture groups, something like
(.*)(\| VIVALDI FORUMS)
$1
Please show the change of the title to obtain it:
Please show a image of the title of two tabs with short titles (before and after).
I should clarify that the forum example was not obtained with Regex.
It is necessary only when you want to make two or more changes in a domain.
@barbudo2005 I have found it tricky, but usually have been able to get it to work.