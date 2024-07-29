I use a script to rename tabs that give this menu for Vivaldi Forum:

You use:

Search for: " | Vivaldi Forum" and Replace with: "" (nothing)

You have to do it only once per domain and all the pages of that domain will be modified automatically.

I would like to have besides this generic change a more specific one, but it does not allow to have more than one change per domain.

This is solved since it allows to add through Regex:

Let's assume this title:

I want this part of the title to be removed as well: "Vivaldi Desktop Browser".

Then how would the Regex code be to take into account the final part of the title " | Vivaldi Forum" and also "Vivaldi Desktop Browser"?