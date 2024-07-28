Accessibility: Icon Labels
-
I am visually impaired and trying out Vivaldi (on Fedora Linux). Liking your concept, but there are so many icons. They are small, difficult for me to see, and overwhelming because there are so many of them. I would prefer to have the option to show text labels with the icons, as having to hover over them for tooltips is really tedious. Also, the option for larger icons should be possible with the text labels, as the labels would expand the icon sizes. The ability to decrease the tooltip delay, and have larger tooltips (like hover text on macOS) would be great too. I'm disappointed that there are few accessibility options in this potentially great browser. Thank you for understanding.
-
mib2berlin
@tgrushka
Hi, first you can try to change the UI zoom, search for "zoom" in the settings search field.
Maybe start with 110%.
Which icons do you mean? I have 4 in the address bar, for example.
If you meant the status bar at bottom you can move, remove any icons there.
I have only one on the left side:
I would start here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
Vivaldi has a steep learning curve but you can disable all you you don't need or just ignore it.
Welcome to the forum, mib
-
Thank you for quick reply. Yes, I knew about UI zoom, I am using that. I want an easy way to label the icons, i.e. with larger and immediate tooltips, or labels.
Also, the context menus don't respect dark theme.
I've tried running Vivaldi with
GTK_THEME='Adwaita-dark'as well as with
--force-dark-modeargument, to no avail. I've also set to Dark theme instead of automatic in settings. Don't have this issue at all on Brave browser; it respects my system theme.
I am light sensitive, and an accessibility software engineer. I am here to help devs understand these issues if needed, perhaps help fix them if there is a consulting opportunity. But probably not a difficult fix for you guys to do, if just the menus could respect dark mode, and the toolbar icons could have larger tooltips with shorter delay (user preference).
-
mib2berlin
@tgrushka
Hm, this is a user forum, the developer of Vivaldi rarely read here.
I am not a developer but iirc Vivaldi use it's own UI code with .css, .js and Rust so a lot is possible with .css alone.
The most style elements are in the common.css in /resources/vivaldi/style/
It should be possible to change the "tooltip" size with some custom .css, at least.
I guess other user can tell you more about this.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin cool, thank you! Really liking that they use Rust -- that is going to fix so many issues. Hopefully they will see this post.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@tgrushka said in Accessibility: Icon Labels:
Also, the context menus don't respect dark theme.
Open in Vivaldi chrome://settings , search for GTK, enable GTK in the found setting, restart. The the context menu is dark with dark desktop theme.