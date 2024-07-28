@tgrushka

Hi, first you can try to change the UI zoom, search for "zoom" in the settings search field.

Maybe start with 110%.

Which icons do you mean? I have 4 in the address bar, for example.

If you meant the status bar at bottom you can move, remove any icons there.

I have only one on the left side:

I would start here:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/

Vivaldi has a steep learning curve but you can disable all you you don't need or just ignore it.

