Unsolved Can't authenticate with Outlook using Oauth
-
In view of Microsoft's upcoming security changes for Outlook mail, I've been trying to connect Vivaldi Mail on a Linux PC to Outlook using Oauth. I get through the Microsoft Oauth 2FA, but then Vivaldi mail reports 'Login for smtp-mail.outlook.com failed.' If I look in Vivaldi's Network log I see '(failed) net::ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED'. I also get the same errors if I manually change the SMTP server to smtp.office365.com.
Any suggests on how to connect?
-
@komadori
Hi, I tested this a few minutes ago with a outlook.de mail account, no issues here.
As I added the account I got this server settings automatically.
Wich account name do you use?
Microsoft is a bit confusing with the account names.
-
@mib2berlin The account name I use to login to Microsoft isn't an outlook.com address (it's an email address on my own domain). I have to start the process in Vivaldi using the outlook.com address, as that's the only way to get it to follow the Outlook process flow, and after the Oauth steps it's auto-populating both Usernames with that. If I manually amend either of the usernames to the non-outlook username after that, I get the same error.
-
@komadori
Hm, I have another outlook account connected to a freenet.de account.
No idea how to add such an account to Vivaldi.
My first try was with a used profile, there I had a login on https://outlook.live.com/mail/0/ running.
I don't even had to go through the OAuth process, Vivaldi mail connected without login.
Can you try to open you outlook account with the web client?
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for your attempts to help. I can open the outlook account with the web client, and with other apps using Oauth, just not with Vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin
@komadori
How do you login with KMail or Thunderbird?
I try to find my old account credentials for my second outlook account.
I can remember the mail address looks like:
asidh390f27)/§)[email protected]
It was an alias for my freenet.de address.
EDIT: Found it, this is the real mail address:
-
For KMail and Thunderbird the workflow starts with selecting the service provider - select Outlook then login, unlike Vivaldi where one enters an email address and the system then identifies the service provider based on that.
I have a similar 'real' mail address (found in settings in the web client), but that doesn't work with Vivaldi either.
-
@komadori
I hope another user and/or one of the Vivaldi mail developers steps by here to help you.
I am not sure if Vivaldi can handle these "alias" outlook accounts.
Cheers, mib
-
EliteIceHockeyMgmt
@komadori I am having he same issue. Trying to connect my own domain to which I route my email in outlook and having the same error.
-
@EliteIceHockeyMgmt @komadori
Hi, can one of you report this to the bug tracker, please?
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Issue now logged as bug VB-108297
-
@komadori
Thanks for the report.
I want to test this again to confirm the report, what mail address did you use to create the account in Vivaldi mail.
For example I have an Outlook account associated with [email protected].
-
@mib2berlin I used the outlook address to add the email account in Vivaldi, because that seems to be necessary to trigger the Microsoft Oauth workflow. The Microsoft account is associated with an email address on one of my own domains.
-
@komadori
You meant this cryptic [email protected] one?
-
edwardp Ambassador
I found this page at Microsoft.
If it's the OP's own domain (not outlook/hotmail/live (.com)), then I think the Outlook app (or web site) will become mandatory to access the account.
A while back, my Outlook (.com) accounts could not be accessed using the account password, I had to remove them from the Vivaldi Mail client, then add them back in but use OAuth for the logins. They've been fine since.
@komadori The Outlook SMTP server names you provided are both valid. The error is your DNS provider (domain name service) could not find the server names. This is not a Vivaldi issue. Since it couldn't find either name, I suspect something else is going on.
-
-
edwardp Ambassador
@mib2berlin My Outlook accounts, would be regular accounts.
This is the first I've heard of such being associated with another e-mail address.
-
@edwardp
When you create a new Outlook account you get asked if you want to use a different mail address.
As I don't needed a new mail address at this time I used an existing address.
-
@edwardp I don't see anything in that Microsoft article to suggest anything more than the move to Oauth and removal of application passwords as a means of connecting. (Which is why I was trying to connect using Oauth.)
The problem I'm experiencing is not a DNS issue. I have no problem connecting to Outlook on other devices and apps using the same DNS service, and I could see from the network traffic that Vivaldi was reaching the Microsoft SMTP servers and getting a response.
-
@mib2berlin said in Can't authenticate with Outlook using Oauth:
@komadori
You meant this cryptic [email protected] one?
I've tried both the cryptic Outlook address and the non-cryptic one. The cryptic address takes me to Oauth a couple of times with error message 'That Microsoft account doesn't exist.' even though I'm logged in on Vivaldi to the Microsoft account the address is associated with, and ultimately ends with the SMTP login failed message. The non-cryptic outlook address seems to be recognised as being associated with my Microsoft account (no error message on Oauth), but still fails login with the SMTP server.