I found this page at Microsoft.

If it's the OP's own domain (not outlook/hotmail/live (.com)), then I think the Outlook app (or web site) will become mandatory to access the account.

A while back, my Outlook (.com) accounts could not be accessed using the account password, I had to remove them from the Vivaldi Mail client, then add them back in but use OAuth for the logins. They've been fine since.

@komadori The Outlook SMTP server names you provided are both valid. The error is your DNS provider (domain name service) could not find the server names. This is not a Vivaldi issue. Since it couldn't find either name, I suspect something else is going on.