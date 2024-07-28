How to setup a default search engine in the URL field?
-
paaljoachim
Hi
I like to use Ecosia search engine as they plant trees but clicking in the URL line to use for search the default is Duckduckgo. How do I change this to Ecosia?
I do see that I have earlier added Ecosia in the search box to the right of the URL line so that I can use the search box directly. But I like to just click into the URL line and begin writing what I am searching for.
Thank you.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@paaljoachim Settings → Search → doubleclick on Ecosia and use the little up/down buttons at end of list to move Ecosia to the first place of list.
In Search field of address bar click the magnifier and select Ecosia, do the same in Speedial seach field.
-
paaljoachim
I happen to overlook the Search section inside settings!
Ahh thank you @DoctorG it is much appreciated!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@paaljoachim Your are welcome
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Mail