I don't know when this started but it's been broken for at least 3 versions.

When I click a link from an AliExpress email, the link opens in Vivaldi first, then 2 seconds later, the browser just exits and I'm back looking at the email.

It seems the Vivaldi browser is trying to show the option to open the link in the AliExpress app, but the option just flashes for like 0.001 second and the tab automatically closes and the browser exits.

The link opens fine in Firefox Android, and it shows the open-in-app option fine too.

Using latest version v6.8.3388.135

On an older tablet I have v6.2.3110.143 installed and links open fine on this version.

I have already uninstalled and reinstalled both AliExpress app and Vivaldi browser, didn't help.

Can you please fix.

here's a screen recording:

https://i.imgur.com/PVKHtoa.mp4

if u go frame by frame u can see at around 06.693, the open-in-app option shows up but the page is already closed and this option is on screen less than a second so u can't even click on it.