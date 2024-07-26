@ambroz09 Can not reproduce your issue.

I tested your feed on Debian 12 KDE (in a VM with 2-Core Intel and slow GPU) and could not see any high CPU usage with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48.

Dispay of a feed item get a spike of 15-20% for very short time, and then 2%..

I tested without having any extensions installed.

And the feed is valid and without any content consuming such high CPU as in your case.

What happens if you check in a fresh test profile?

Run as user in shell/Terminal this command

vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIVTEST" &

Close Welcomne screen

Open Settings → Feeds

Activate use of Feeds

Add you feed

Dose that cause similar much CPU?