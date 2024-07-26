Background Page causing high CPU usage
-
Lately I am having constant high CPU usage in Vivaldi.
Background Page process is using 93-100% CPU from the start.
I've disabled all the extensions.
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48
Ubuntu 22.04.4
Anyone having the same issue and what to do?
-
@ambroz09 do you use Vivaldi Mail or Feeds?
-
@DoctorG thank you for the idea!
Yes, I have recently subscribed to one single RSS feed for the first time.
(I don't use Vivaldi Mail.)
I have deleted that RSS Feed now and the Background Page process is back to 0%!
Thanks for helping me find the solution to the problem, DoctorG.
-
mib2berlin
@ambroz09
Hi, I had this once with a single feed too but adding it again cause not high CPU usage and I never could reproduce this since then.
Just test this again.
Cheers, mib
-
@ambroz09 said in Background Page causing high CPU usage:
Yes, I have recently subscribed to one single RSS feed for the first time.
Can you share the URL?
-
@ambroz09 Can not reproduce your issue.
I tested your feed on Debian 12 KDE (in a VM with 2-Core Intel and slow GPU) and could not see any high CPU usage with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48.
Dispay of a feed item get a spike of 15-20% for very short time, and then 2%..
I tested without having any extensions installed.
And the feed is valid and without any content consuming such high CPU as in your case.
What happens if you check in a fresh test profile?
Run as user in shell/Terminal this command
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIVTEST" &
Close Welcomne screen
Open Settings → Feeds
Activate use of Feeds
Add you feed
Dose that cause similar much CPU?
-
@DoctorG thanks for testing.
The problem is reproducible on my system.
I'll check per your instructions.
-
@ambroz09 I updated my post.
-
@DoctorG
(1) the problem is always reproducible on my working copy of Vivaldi.
(2) there is no problem on the testing (fresh) copy of Vivaldi.
-
@ambroz09 Removing the subscribed feed, restart Vivaldi and add gain does not help?
-
@DoctorG
On my Vivaldi configuration if I remove the feed and restart Vivaldi, Background Page process is back to 0% CPU.
If I then subscribe to the feed back again, Background page within seconds jumps to at least 94% CPU and stays there.
-
@ambroz09 Do you run Wayland or X11?
I will test now on Ubuntu 22 LTS.
-
@DoctorG
wayland
-
But there must be some problem in the configuration of "my" Vivaldi as the testing (new) version of Vivaldi was working without problems.
Background Page stayed at 0% after adding a RSS feed.
-
@ambroz09 I see same results with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Wayland as on Debian 12 KDE X11.
-
@ambroz09 I agree, as the test profile runs fast theer must have been happend something strange with your original profile.
-
@ambroz09 I suggest a hard workaround:
Backup your profile ~/.config/Vivaldi/
Start Vivaldi
New Tab (not the feeds or mail!)
Menu File → Export → Feeds
Save OPML file on desktop
After you have exported, delete all feeds in Settings → Feeds
Restart Vivaldi
Check CPU usage now
If it is low, try a re-import of feeds
Menu File → Import from files and apps → Select Feeds (OPML) file
Select the previously saved OPML file and import
Does that help?
-
@ambroz09 If you use extensions, for a test, try to start Vivaldi as
vivaldi --disable-extensions &
-
@DoctorG I did as requested.
Deleted all feeds.
Restarted Vivaldi without extensions.
Result:
As soon as I enter a feed (any feed - this time I tried BBC News feed) Background Page process shoots from 0 to 100% CPU.
I guess I'll have to do without feeds on Vivaldi.
Thanks for your time and effort, much appreciated.
-
@ambroz09 And if you try X11?
Do you use Vivaldi deb-package or Flatpak?