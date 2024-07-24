I'm using Bitwarden as my password manager, but for some pages it is not suggesting Bitwarden to autofill the login. The most well-known webpage that this is prominent on is account.google.com. In the first step when stating the email, it shows the Bitwarden vault above the keyboard. But on the next page when I'm supposed to fill the password, the password suggestion is nowhere to be found, however it works on Firefox. I saw another user report this for protonpass too. Is anyone else having the same issue?

Vivaldi stable 6.8.3388.135

edit: another website with the same issue