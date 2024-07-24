Password manager not working on some sites
-
Veddu Ambassador
I'm using Bitwarden as my password manager, but for some pages it is not suggesting Bitwarden to autofill the login. The most well-known webpage that this is prominent on is account.google.com. In the first step when stating the email, it shows the Bitwarden vault above the keyboard. But on the next page when I'm supposed to fill the password, the password suggestion is nowhere to be found, however it works on Firefox. I saw another user report this for protonpass too. Is anyone else having the same issue?
Vivaldi stable 6.8.3388.135
edit: another website with the same issue
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed the bug internally and hope to fix it soon.
-
TheFlyingCelt
Same here.
It only works well with Chrome. 90% of websites, Proton Pass (just like Nord Pass), won't show any auto-fill data, making Vivaldi on android and Proton Pass unusable together.
Please fix this, Vivaldi. I love your browser and I'd be sad to leave.