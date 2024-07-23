Hello,

I'm fighting the "See reddit in..." popup which sometimes is shown in Reddit on android.

I have created a custom list, and loaded it into Vivaldi.

Then I tried to identify the popup HTML element using vivaldi://inspect

I have created the following rule, which seems to block the popup:

reddit.com##shreddit-async-loader

however the reddit page now doesn't scroll anymore 🥺

In the inspect page I have seen that for the HTML body element the overflow is hidden, so it prevents vertical scrolling (it should be auto instead).

I know that ublock origin can override styles, so I have tried using this ublock rule:

reddit.com##body,html:style(overflow:auto!important)

but it doesn't work on vivaldi 🥺🥺

So here I'm asking if Vivaldi has a feature to change styles, like ublock origin.

Please help.

Thanks.