blocking the Reddit popup "See reddit in..."
lazymonkey2
Hello,
I'm fighting the "See reddit in..." popup which sometimes is shown in Reddit on android.
I have created a custom list, and loaded it into Vivaldi.
Then I tried to identify the popup HTML element using vivaldi://inspect
I have created the following rule, which seems to block the popup:
reddit.com##shreddit-async-loader
however the reddit page now doesn't scroll anymore 🥺
In the inspect page I have seen that for the HTML body element the overflow is hidden, so it prevents vertical scrolling (it should be auto instead).
I know that ublock origin can override styles, so I have tried using this ublock rule:
reddit.com##body,html:style(overflow:auto!important)
but it doesn't work on vivaldi 🥺🥺
So here I'm asking if Vivaldi has a feature to change styles, like ublock origin.
Please help.
Thanks.