when using my address bar to find history i usually get a bunch of unrelated results near the top and and its usually the same unrelated sites that i havent visited in years near the top regardless of what im typing in the address bar.

today i decided it would be better to lose these old instances of history rather constantly having to scroll past them in the address bar dropdown, when i clicked the X at end of the right side of the unrelated result, nothing happens.

just to test it out i tried clicking on one of these links and again nothing happened. next i used my arrow keys down key to scroll through my address bar queries and when it reaches the "glitched" section it skips over them and goes to the next line that's legitimate. and just for testing purposely the X on the legitimate lines work perfectly to delete them.

is there anyway to delete the "glitched" sites that keep popping up? i would be fine erasing the entire record of it from my browser and retyping it if needbe.