How do I delete glitched "Browser History" results from address bar?
BrandonKalicharan
when using my address bar to find history i usually get a bunch of unrelated results near the top and and its usually the same unrelated sites that i havent visited in years near the top regardless of what im typing in the address bar.
today i decided it would be better to lose these old instances of history rather constantly having to scroll past them in the address bar dropdown, when i clicked the X at end of the right side of the unrelated result, nothing happens.
just to test it out i tried clicking on one of these links and again nothing happened. next i used my arrow keys down key to scroll through my address bar queries and when it reaches the "glitched" section it skips over them and goes to the next line that's legitimate. and just for testing purposely the X on the legitimate lines work perfectly to delete them.
is there anyway to delete the "glitched" sites that keep popping up? i would be fine erasing the entire record of it from my browser and retyping it if needbe.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@BrandonKalicharan Have you tried using the History manager/panel to delete them?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/history/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/history-panel/
BrandonKalicharan
@Pathduck i just tried it and it didn't work. not only that but half the time it crashed my browser. maybe its too much history to load. its history from the last 8 years with about 3000 domains not sure how that compares to the average user.
i just started using vivaldi about 3 months ago. is it possible to delete history older than 3 months while keeping the most recent stuff to see if it'll be fine then? my thinking is surely vivaldi's history with only stuff it actually experienced should work like a charm and most of the go-to's have been went-to in the last 3 months. in the clear history section i think the default clear options are reverse in that itll only let you delete the most recent stuff while keeping the old stuff which is opposite to what i want.
i don't mind deleting my older history since it was ported over from waterfox and i still have the profile on my computer anyway so i wouldn't be losing anything besides convenience.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@BrandonKalicharan said in How do I delete glitched "Browser History" results from address bar?:
i just tried it and it didn't work.
What do you mean "didn't work"? Did you filter on the domain results you wanted to remove and delete them?
its history from the last 8 years with about 3000 domains not sure how that compares to the average user.
Oh gods, why do people do this to themselves...
is it possible to delete history older than 3 months while keeping the most recent stuff to see if it'll be fine then?
Yes, by using the Bookmarks Manager/Panel.
My advice? Delete all history, set it to three months and forget about it.
Even better and probably best advised in your case - since your ginourmous History file is probably corrupted - find the file History in your browser profile, delete it.