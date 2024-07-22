@gudmundurg74 said in How to move messages from inbox to folder:

That Roundcube version actually doesn't seem that old that it should be causing any problems like this. Rather this INBOX prefix seems like an IMAP setting in Roundcube and perhaps something to ask an admin about. You can, in your Roundcube web client, go to Settings -> Folders and check if any of your folders have a Parent Folder but this looks more like a server generic setting where the root "namespace" cannot be accessed over IMAP.

---> In Vivaldi it shows the various folders inside the Inbox. In Round Cube all folders are seen on the same level as the Inbox. Meaning none of the folders except the ones I defined to have a parent folder has one.

BTW, can you create a folder (in Vivaldi) under the Inbox rather than the root?

---> Having the Inbox selected and right clicking there is no option to create a new folder.

Having the root selected there I have the option to right click and create a new folder but it does not work as I get this error code:

[imap, [email protected], a new test, create mailbox]Client tried to access nonexistent namespace. (Mailbox name should probably be prefixed with: INBOX.) (0.001 + 0.000 secs).

Root selected: I also tried adding a new folder by writing "Inbox.newtest" but that did not work.

You could either remove them from the hotmail account or, in Vivaldi, right-click the root folder of each external account and select "unsubscribe" and mark "Remove messages from this device". That will tell the server to hide these accounts on the IMAP interface and thus Vivaldi (or other clients for that matter) will not see them.

Thank you.

Here is a video I made: https://youtu.be/TihiCyKZ4iU

Btw the various Vivaldi videos I made are unlisted on Youtube. I might also just fully delete my hotmail account from Vivaldi as I everyday also check it through outlook.com. When I get the various things mostly in order then I can create a video showing Vivaldi mail from the perspective of a new user.

A few additional things.

I removed my hotmail account and some of the custom folders before I realized the custom folders were not associated with the hotmail account.

I did not know how to get these back but I happen to check Round Cube and noticed that the custom folders I had unsubscribed to was not not active. I made these active again.

In Round Cube I now see many additional folders I made with inbox.newtest etc in Vivaldi. These show up in Round Cube but are by default off/disabled so that these do not show up in Vivaldi. I was able to delete a folder inside the inbox folder I made but get this error message when trying to delete the new inbox folder.

Server Error: DELETE: Mailbox doesn't exist: INBOX.inbox (0.001 + 0.000 secs).

I will ask support at shockhosting to delete the additional Inbox folders.