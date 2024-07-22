How to move messages from inbox to folder
Hi
I am on OSX.
I have en email account and had to create multiple folders in the root web mail account as I was not able to through Vivaldi. In Vivaldi I try to drag and drop messages from the inbox to a specific folder but that does not work. Nothing changes. I try the same with right clicking and using the long list there, but nothing happens.
What am I not understanding?
edwardp Ambassador
@paaljoachim Using the Vivaldi Mail interface, highlight the message you want to move, right-click, select Move, Move from <e-mail account/Inbox> and select the folder you want to move it to.
This is how it's done on Windows and Linux, I would think the procedure would be the same on MacOS.
@edwardp Dragging works fine here.
I wonder if there is something/anything irregular about the folders user is trying to drag to, or if they are perhaps folders that have been created within the inbox.
Ahhh!
I checked the original root where the email is hosted. Roundcube shows the folders outside the Inbox.
Vivalidi mail shows all the folders inside the Inbox.
I can not drag these out from the inbox.
Drag and drop does not at all work for any of the accounts I have added to Vivaldi.
I went ahead and made a video.
https://youtu.be/QVg3xcnXgTI
The video also shows various errors I noticed.
Please check the video. Thank you.
@paaljoachim To drag a mail, Vivaldi has to be able to reflect the location on the server - but I'm pretty sure Vivaldi cannot drag to a folder within the same folder - so it would not be able to drag from one inbox sub-folder to another. And if the server thinks it's a folder inside the inbox, then that's where it is.
Let me try something on a round cube web client.
In the meantime, understand that the Vivaldi mail client does not have folders at all. It has a single mail database and applies labels to the emails which determine what "folder" you can click on in the interface to see the email. Hence, a single email can be in multiple "folders" (which aren't really folders, but merely views).
@paaljoachim So I think the problem is how roundcube handles emails. It does not assign a filter label that Vivaldi can read, possibly because it stores all received mails in the inbox. Therefore, when Vivaldi tries to to move the mail, there is no place that it can move the mail "from."
I made a new custom folder in my Vivaldi.net (which is a roundcube web client) mail account and moved a mail into it (using the webmail interface). I made sure the folder and its email were visible in the Vivaldi mail client. I then tried to drag a mail into that folder from the Vivaldi.net account, and nothing happened. It generated the error: "16:25:56.895 error [Mail - move] Can not find any source filter to move from when moving 1 message(s)"
On the other hand, I am able to drag a mail from any other source to that custom folder.
I believe that the Vivaldi mail developers can probably code a solution to this. If you would be kind enough to file a bug describing this, I will confirm it (I can't confirm my own bugs) and bring it up to the mail developers independently, as well.
edwardp Ambassador
@Ayespy said in How to move messages from inbox to folder:
@edwardp Dragging works fine here.
I wonder if there is something/anything irregular about the folders user is trying to drag to, or if they are perhaps folders that have been created within the inbox.
Two of my accounts are actually set up this way. I have not had any issues moving messages between the folders using Vivaldi Mail.
@edwardp And yet, I cannot move an email from the vivaldi.net inbox to any vivaldi.net folder - while I can drag any email anywhere else.
NOW: I did not name a parent folder for the custom folder, because "root" is not offered.
I have never set up a custom folder inside another folder, but you can move to sub-folders from within the folder?
@Ayespy I have added a bug report here: issue reference VB-108221
I included the Vivaldi_Mail_log.txt
Containing these errors:
18:01:17.302 error [Mail - imap, Another email address here, test, create mailbox] Client tried to access nonexistent namespace. (Mailbox name should probably be prefixed with: INBOX.) (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
18:18:17.810 error [Mail - move] Can not find any source filter to move from when moving 4 message(s)
18:18:57.453 error [Mail - move] Can not find any source filter to move from when moving 12 message(s)
18:19:11.823 error [Mail - move] Can not find any source filter to move from when moving 10 message(s)
18:20:21.365 error [Mail - move] Can not find any source filter to move from when moving 1 message(s)
18:23:37.014 error [Mail - move] Can not find any source filter to move from when moving 1 message(s)
18:23:43.968 error [Mail - move] Can not find any source filter to move from when moving 1 message(s)
18:23:50.044 error [Mail - move] Can not find any source filter to move from when moving 1 message(s)
18:38:32.735 error [Mail - move] Can not find any source filter to move from when moving 1 message(s)
22:04:32.359 error [Mail - imap] Not connected to myhotmailaccount email - Attempting to connect
22:04:32.359 error [Mail - imap] Not connected to myhotmailaccount email - Attempting to connect
22:04:32.359 error [Mail - imap] Not connected to myhotmailaccount email - Attempting to connect
21:43:56.264 error [Mail - imap] Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
at u.<anonymous> (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:209990)
at u._emit (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:588841)
at u.close (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:587587)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:587013
00:43:00.290 error [Mail - imap, REMOVED EMAIL ADDRESS, test, create mailbox] Client tried to access nonexistent namespace. (Mailbox name should probably be prefixed with: INBOX.) (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
01:28:56.650 error [Mail - imap] No network connection
01:28:56.650 error [Mail - imap] No network connection
So there are various things going on in my account.
Thank you!
edwardp Ambassador
@paaljoachim In your above post, I would recommend editing the e-mail addresses to remove the @ sign and replace with (at), or remove them, to foil scrapers looking for addresses to spam, (unless a Moderator would like to do it).
-
yojimbo274064400
@Ayespy said in How to move messages from inbox to folder:
I have never set up a custom folder inside another folder, but you can move to sub-folders from within the folder?
Can confirm there is no issue moving messages between sub-folders highlighted below:
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Ayespy That, I'm not sure.
I just logged into the webmail interface for one of the accounts where the other folders are within Inbox. It's also Roundcube.
Thank you @edwardp I removed my email addresses listed in the error list.
I have retested again.
Moving an email from the Inbox to another folder which is inside the inbox. That does not work.
This was the error message I received: [move]Can not find any source filter to move from when moving 1 message(s)
I have though noticed that I am able to move (older) messages from the Inbox to a subfolder. Such as Top folder -> subfolder. So it seems the main problem is moving message from Inbox to another folder just inside the inbox.
-
@paaljoachim I have confirmed your bug report, and mentioned it to the mail developers.
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
Hi @paaljoachim
If we start by looking at your Outlook client. There it seems that all your accounts are folders within the hotmail account. How did that happen? Was that intentional? I guess you then added your hotmail account to Vivaldi and it sees those as regular imap folders and not accounts. That way you get a lot of messages duplicating the messages that you have already set up by adding your Roundcube account.
Then, if we look at your Roundcube screenshots in the video, we see that the folders appear to be in the root, as you say, but Vivaldi client seems to have gotten info from that server about them being all nested under the Inbox. What version of Roundcube is that?
-
gudmundurg74 Vivaldi Team
@ltgorm said in How to move messages from inbox to folder:
Then, if we look at your Roundcube screenshots in the video, we see that the folders appear to be in the root, as you say, but Vivaldi client seems to have gotten info from that server about them being all nested under the Inbox. What version of Roundcube is that?
Hello @paaljoachim! In the video you try to create a folder in the root of your Roundcube account and it fails with a message saying that the namespace is invalid, that you need to prefix with "INBOX.". That could explain why the custom folders visible under the root in the Roundcube interface show up under the Inbox in Vivaldi - they get the "INBOX." prefix added to their paths on their way through the IMAP interface.
We don't see this happening on our Roundcube servers, as @ltgorm asked, do you know what version of Roundcube you are using?
-
Hi @ltgorm and @gudmundurg74
I just checked and saw this:
Roundcube Webmail 1.6.0
Copyright 2005-2022, The Roundcube Dev Team!
Looks like an older version to me. It seems that I should ask the web host to update Round Cube. (I just sent them a support email asking if there is a newer version of Roundcube they can update to.)
"There it seems that all your accounts are folders within the hotmail account. How did that happen? Was that intentional? I guess you then added your hotmail account to Vivaldi and it sees those as regular imap folders and not accounts. That way you get a lot of messages duplicating the messages that you have already set up by adding your Roundcube account."
My Vivaldi mail account (I can share login information to it so you can take a look. If that is possible.)
I initially added the IMAP email accounts from the Shockhosting account.
Then added the Hotmail account which also have the same external emails addresses synced.
This means I have the IMAP email accounts added to Vivaldi and then also the full Hotmail account with my hotmail email account and the same external email accounts. This seems to create a mess of things.
I went ahead and made another video showing more of the import of the external email accounts through IMAP as well as how I imported the Hotmail account with all the external accounts inside of it. I also went to Roundcube and I am showing what that looks like. https://youtu.be/1doGRoEyFQc
Btw for whatever reason moving messages from the Inbox to the folders worked this time.
Do let me know what I should do to clean up the account.
-
gudmundurg74 Vivaldi Team
That Roundcube version actually doesn't seem that old that it should be causing any problems like this. Rather this INBOX prefix seems like an IMAP setting in Roundcube and perhaps something to ask an admin about.
You can, in your Roundcube web client, go to Settings -> Folders and check if any of your folders have a Parent Folder but this looks more like a server generic setting where the root "namespace" cannot be accessed over IMAP.
BTW, can you create a folder (in Vivaldi) under the Inbox rather than the root?
As for the external accounts on your hotmail account - I believe they are simply exposed like that over IMAP and therefore Vivaldi will display them like this.
You could either remove them from the hotmail account or, in Vivaldi, right-click the root folder of each external account and select "unsubscribe" and mark "Remove messages from this device". That will tell the server to hide these accounts on the IMAP interface and thus Vivaldi (or other clients for that matter) will not see them.
-
@gudmundurg74 said in How to move messages from inbox to folder:
That Roundcube version actually doesn't seem that old that it should be causing any problems like this. Rather this INBOX prefix seems like an IMAP setting in Roundcube and perhaps something to ask an admin about.
You can, in your Roundcube web client, go to Settings -> Folders and check if any of your folders have a Parent Folder but this looks more like a server generic setting where the root "namespace" cannot be accessed over IMAP.
---> In Vivaldi it shows the various folders inside the Inbox. In Round Cube all folders are seen on the same level as the Inbox. Meaning none of the folders except the ones I defined to have a parent folder has one.
BTW, can you create a folder (in Vivaldi) under the Inbox rather than the root?
---> Having the Inbox selected and right clicking there is no option to create a new folder.
Having the root selected there I have the option to right click and create a new folder but it does not work as I get this error code:
[imap, [email protected], a new test, create mailbox]Client tried to access nonexistent namespace. (Mailbox name should probably be prefixed with: INBOX.) (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
Root selected: I also tried adding a new folder by writing "Inbox.newtest" but that did not work.
You could either remove them from the hotmail account or, in Vivaldi, right-click the root folder of each external account and select "unsubscribe" and mark "Remove messages from this device". That will tell the server to hide these accounts on the IMAP interface and thus Vivaldi (or other clients for that matter) will not see them.
Thank you.
Here is a video I made: https://youtu.be/TihiCyKZ4iU
Btw the various Vivaldi videos I made are unlisted on Youtube. I might also just fully delete my hotmail account from Vivaldi as I everyday also check it through outlook.com. When I get the various things mostly in order then I can create a video showing Vivaldi mail from the perspective of a new user.
A few additional things.
I removed my hotmail account and some of the custom folders before I realized the custom folders were not associated with the hotmail account.
I did not know how to get these back but I happen to check Round Cube and noticed that the custom folders I had unsubscribed to was not not active. I made these active again.
In Round Cube I now see many additional folders I made with inbox.newtest etc in Vivaldi. These show up in Round Cube but are by default off/disabled so that these do not show up in Vivaldi. I was able to delete a folder inside the inbox folder I made but get this error message when trying to delete the new inbox folder.
Server Error: DELETE: Mailbox doesn't exist: INBOX.inbox (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
I will ask support at shockhosting to delete the additional Inbox folders.