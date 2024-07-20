I just imported my Google Calendar (Gcal) to Vivaldi (Viv) 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit), and I'm having several issues. First, it's only showing completed tasks, but not any future tasks. If I create a task in Viv, it sometimes shows up the day before or the day after where it's supposed to be, but internally and on Gcal. Sometimes it's in the right place on Gcal, but not on Viv. Tasks are defaulting to All Day, and I can't uncheck them to set a time. This is true even if I create the task in Gcal with All Day turned off and a specific time set. I tried to create an every day repeating test task from Gcal, but it showed a day early in Viv, and did not show that it was supposed to repeat daily. Tasks in Viv don't show as having a reminder, even when there is one set in Gcal. Basically, the Vivaldi calendar is completely unusable to create tasks and get desktop reminders for tasks, that are synced with my Gcal.