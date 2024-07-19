I don't know when this started, but a few things have changed here, and I don't think that was for the better.

I use the location bar a lot: Cmd-L, start typing, and go.

This hasn't worked as well as it used to recently. First, I get lots of "unwanted" history entries autocompleting what I type. For instance, I want to open youtube. Of course I have watched various videos recently, but I don't want them in my autocompletion first. When typing an URL I would autocomplete to start by the shortest common address part from history to match, so that I can continue from there, not the most recent (I guess that's what it's doing, but I'm not sure).

Also: if I already have a tab open with this URL I don't want this as the first autocompletion. What's the point? It's already open. To make things worse: Vivaldi now takes me to the open tab rather than opening the address which most likely has been autocompleted in the current tab where I am typing. Yes, that's the tab with that URL open, but this is almost never what I want. It is simply confusing.

In the meantime I have even resolved to using certain sites (in particular: youtube) on firefox only (I usually have an instance open in parallel), because Vivaldi's behaviour is so annoying.