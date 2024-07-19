History and autocomplete usability in the location bar
-
I don't know when this started, but a few things have changed here, and I don't think that was for the better.
I use the location bar a lot: Cmd-L, start typing, and go.
This hasn't worked as well as it used to recently. First, I get lots of "unwanted" history entries autocompleting what I type. For instance, I want to open youtube. Of course I have watched various videos recently, but I don't want them in my autocompletion first. When typing an URL I would autocomplete to start by the shortest common address part from history to match, so that I can continue from there, not the most recent (I guess that's what it's doing, but I'm not sure).
Also: if I already have a tab open with this URL I don't want this as the first autocompletion. What's the point? It's already open. To make things worse: Vivaldi now takes me to the open tab rather than opening the address which most likely has been autocompleted in the current tab where I am typing. Yes, that's the tab with that URL open, but this is almost never what I want. It is simply confusing.
In the meantime I have even resolved to using certain sites (in particular: youtube) on firefox only (I usually have an instance open in parallel), because Vivaldi's behaviour is so annoying.
-
@mbert Look at "Settings/Address Bar - Drop down menu Priority" and enable/disable or rearrange to suit (may take some trial and error).
-
Thank you, that's something I had not been aware of. Let's see whether I can tweak it to what I need.