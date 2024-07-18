Hello all

i really wanted to stop that called " end to end encryption " for facebook , it bother me too much , and chats keep disappear ,the same problem is with the other side i chat with , the message disappear with him , so sometimes i ask him why you not replied me , he say ," reply to what ?"

everytime i try to message someone , the chat start with " End to End encryption "

i don't like this at all , end to end uses IndexedDB to store chats , so i think if i stopped it , the Facebook will stop this feature and my browser and chats will work normally .

Please Note , if you tried to use an old version of Facebook app for mobile , the chats on it will work normally with everyone without this " End to End encryption " feature .

So , it means there's a possibility to start chat with peoples using the normal chat , but if you tried to open Facebook in web the Facebook say " Oooo your browser is good to use End to End encryption so i will force you to use it for your security "

so , i would like to find someway to stop this kind of annoying thing called end to end encryption