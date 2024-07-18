How can i stop " End to End encryption " for Facebook chats in Web version ?
Hello all
i really wanted to stop that called " end to end encryption " for facebook , it bother me too much , and chats keep disappear ,the same problem is with the other side i chat with , the message disappear with him , so sometimes i ask him why you not replied me , he say ," reply to what ?"
everytime i try to message someone , the chat start with " End to End encryption "
i don't like this at all , end to end uses IndexedDB to store chats , so i think if i stopped it , the Facebook will stop this feature and my browser and chats will work normally .
Please Note , if you tried to use an old version of Facebook app for mobile , the chats on it will work normally with everyone without this " End to End encryption " feature .
So , it means there's a possibility to start chat with peoples using the normal chat , but if you tried to open Facebook in web the Facebook say " Oooo your browser is good to use End to End encryption so i will force you to use it for your security "
so , i would like to find someway to stop this kind of annoying thing called end to end encryption
@Pathduck said in How could i disable IndexedDB for vivaldi ?:
@kimoo said in How could i disable IndexedDB for vivaldi ?:
i'm stuck in windows 7 , with version 5.2.26
You should at least update to 5.6 which I believe is the last
supportedworking on Windows 7. It is NOT however supported.
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win
Vivaldi.5.6.2867.62.x64.exe
Vivaldi.5.6.2867.62.exe
i want to disable this IndexedDB, so sites can't use it ,
There is no option to disable IndexedDB specifically in any browser.
You can block all siteData, which will block everything including cookies and storage.
It is a very strange thing to want to do.
Why do you want this?
Hope to find solution for it