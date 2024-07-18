changing Ctrl+Tab functionality for the better, allowing for vertical tabs to be displayed as icons like Brave and adding search functionality to history dropdown menu.

Greetings. I'm requesting for the Ctrl+Tab functionality to be changed to tab overview like when you do an Alt+Tab on Windows. I believe I'm using the Emacs of browsers so it fits better plus Firefox which usually is very basic does it that way. Also it's best if the vertical tabs are displayed as icons and expand on hover. I've tried some CSS mods posted in the mods forum but looks weird. Those code blocks blurred out my tabs bruh. So for some extra quality of life, it's good that we have this.

P.S. I would like to add something that is not official. Sometimes someone like me has to crawl the net so hard for a mod so maybe it would be good if there was a VIvaldiCSS github.io store like firefox. What do you guys think?