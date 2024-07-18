@kimoo said in How could i disable IndexedDB for vivaldi ?:

the site think that the device or browser not support IndexedDB

Which site is this?

Vivaldi supports IndexedDB like all other browsers, and there is no setting to disable it.

Basic IndexedDB test: https://mdn.github.io/learning-area/javascript/apis/client-side-storage/indexeddb/notes/

Toggling the setting in chrome://settings/content/siteData will disable all site data like cookies and storage, this is NOT recommended and will break many/most sites.

Please post your OS and version information from Help > About.