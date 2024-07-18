How could i disable IndexedDB for vivaldi ?
Hello all
i want to know if i can disable IndexedDB from Vivaldi , so if i opened a site that depends on it , the site think that the device or browser not support IndexedDB ,
@kimoo Hmm, it should be accessible in Settings, but I don't see it there. However, it is available at
vivaldi://settings/content/siteData
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@kimoo said in How could i disable IndexedDB for vivaldi ?:
the site think that the device or browser not support IndexedDB
Which site is this?
Vivaldi supports IndexedDB like all other browsers, and there is no setting to disable it.
Basic IndexedDB test: https://mdn.github.io/learning-area/javascript/apis/client-side-storage/indexeddb/notes/
Toggling the setting in
chrome://settings/content/siteDatawill disable all site data like cookies and storage, this is NOT recommended and will break many/most sites.
Please post your OS and version information from Help > About.
@Pathduck
@sgunhouse said in How could i disable IndexedDB for vivaldi ?:
vivaldi://settings/content/siteData
i'm stuck in windows 7 , with version 5.2.26
i want to disable this IndexedDB, so sites can't use it ,
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@kimoo said in How could i disable IndexedDB for vivaldi ?:
i'm stuck in windows 7 , with version 5.2.26
You should at least update to 5.6 which I believe is the last
supportedworking on Windows 7. It is NOT however supported.
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win
Vivaldi.5.6.2867.62.x64.exe
Vivaldi.5.6.2867.62.exe
i want to disable this IndexedDB, so sites can't use it ,
There is no option to disable IndexedDB specifically in any browser.
You can block all siteData, which will block everything including cookies and storage.
It is a very strange thing to want to do.
Why do you want this?