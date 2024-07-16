Hello,

I use an Android phone which has recently been updated to Android 14. From Duckduckgo browser, I have the App Tracking Protection running in the background all the time and it tells me that it blocked dozens of tracking attemps by several companies that were coming through Vivaldi browser. This happens even if I briefly use Vivaldi browser to read a few articles on the web. I enabled the anti-tracking and ad-blocking protection in Vivaldi browser for Android, thinking this feature would be enough, but, as I said, Duckduckgo browser still finds and stops some tracking companies that Vivaldi seems to not be able to stop... And Duckduckgo also detects other similar tracking attempts that come through any other app that I use. Why isn't Vivaldi browser blocking more of these tracking attempts? In the end, how many does it block anyways? Is there a place in Vivaldi to see my own statistics of blocked trackers? Just as I can see such statistics in Duckduckgo, for what it does. So that I don't need to also rely on Duckduckgo to do complementary blocking. Thanks for offering your perspective and advice!