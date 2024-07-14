How do I create a vivaldi web mail account?
Hi All,
How do I create a [email protected] mail made account?
Everything I get in search tells me to download Vivaldi (I have been using Vivaldi for YEARS) and to create a Vivaldi account (which is how I am writing you this and have had for years).
I can not find out how to create a new, actual [email protected] mail account. I can only find how to add an existing accounts to the browser's mail client.
-T
@ToddAndMargo due to spammers abusing the webmail service despite SMS verification, they have changed the system such that webmail is made available to new accounts only after the corresponding user has gained reputation by interacting with the community (forum, blog, Mastodon) or using browser sync to sync between devices. Your new accounts probably don't have that reputation.
See https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/
@ToddAndMargo
Hi, with your account you have an email account too, it just take a while until you can use it.
Vivaldi use a reputation system now, more information:
Thank you. I have two factor set up and working.
Is my address then my [email protected]? The user_name being the one I use to log into Vivaldi.net?
If so, this is the response back to a test message sent to it.
[email protected], ERROR CODE :550 - 5.1.1 [email protected]: Recipient address rejected: User unknown in virtual mailbox table
@ToddAndMargo said in How do I create a vivaldi web mail account?:
The user_name being the one I use to log into Vivaldi.net?
Yes, the link about two factor authentication include a section about the reputation system, your mail account is simply not activated at moment.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ToddAndMargo Means that user with name redacted has no mailbox at vivaldi,net.
Who activates it? I am not seeing anywhere for me to do it.
@DoctorG said in How do I create a vivaldi web mail account?:
@ToddAndMargo Means that user with name redacted has no mailbox at vivaldi,net.
I redact it. Here is the unredacted version:
This message was created automatically by mail delivery software.
A message that you sent could not be delivered to one or more of its recipients. This is a permanent error.
[email protected], ERROR CODE :550 - 5.1.1 [email protected]: Recipient address rejected: User unknown in virtual mailbox table
@ToddAndMargo
Read https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/setting-up-vivaldi-mail-in-a-mail-client/ , scoll down and use button to send a message to Vivaldi mail support.
@ToddAndMargo
Please read the article again, all information is there.
In short words, the Vivaldi team does this.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#:~:text=try something new.-,What are we trying now%3F,-The good news
@DoctorG
Hi, @ToddAndMargo is a new user he/she cant reach the mail account at moment.
@mib2berlin said in How do I create a vivaldi web mail account?:
@ToddAndMargo
Please read the article again, all information is there.
In short words, the Vivaldi team does this.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#:~:text=try something new.-,What are we trying now%3F,-The good news
I did. Several times. I am hoping that my issues is that I am just not waiting log enough. Will my installing MFA trigger an reputation search? My account is actually about five years old. It is not a new account. If not, is there a way to ask for it to be done?
@mib2berlin said in How do I create a vivaldi web mail account?:
@DoctorG
Hi, @ToddAndMargo is a new user he/she cant reach the mail account at moment.
My account is actually about five years old. Today is the first I set up MFA.
--Todd
DoctorG Ambassador
@ToddAndMargo Had you ever used your mail account for this username before?
ToddAndMargo
@DoctorG said in How do I create a vivaldi web mail account?:
@ToddAndMargo Had you ever used your mail account for this username before?
This is the first time I tried to use eMail. I need this account as @Vivaldi.net's domain name does not get rejected by various of my vendors' "Contact us" web fill in forms. I do not have my own domain name
@ToddAndMargo Does login at webmail.vivaldi.net work and can you access mail there?
@DoctorG said in How do I create a vivaldi web mail account?:
@ToddAndMargo Does login at webmail.vivaldi.net work and can you access mail there?
I can get into everything else but web mail
@ToddAndMargo The you do not have enough reputation to get the mail account now.
If you think this is not correct, go to https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/setting-up-vivaldi-mail-in-a-mail-client/ , scroll down and use blue button at end to send a message to Vivaldi Mail Services support.
@DoctorG said in How do I create a vivaldi web mail account?:
@ToddAndMargo The you do not have enough reputation to get the mail account now.
How do I establish it?
These are my prior forum posts:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88319/slow-startup
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86208/initial-volume
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85404/i-can-t-see-dad-joke-answers
You guys did fix the dad joke issue.
I am very active on on
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/[email protected]/
If that helps
@ToddAndMargo said in How do I create a vivaldi web mail account?:
I am very active on on
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/[email protected]/
If that helps
No.
@ToddAndMargo said in How do I create a vivaldi web mail account?:
These are my prior forum posts:
Humm, i do not know if your reputation of 8 is enuff.
And if you never has authenticated your mail account by SMS before From 4 May 2023, you have to wait.
There are two ways to know whether you can use Vivaldi Webmail. The first is to log in to your account on Vivaldi.net and check either the top section of the homepage or your profile for a link to Webmail. The second option is to try logging in on webmail.vivaldi.net. If instead of being logged in to the mailbox, you see a message “Access denied.”, you need to wait a bit longer.
— Two-Factor Authentication arrives for Vivaldi accounts. What are we trying now?.