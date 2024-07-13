There seems to be no way in Settings to stop the forward, home and back buttons to appear at the top when using my phone in vertical mode.

Is there any way to achieve this editing config or css files (as can sometimes be done to customise Vivaldi desktop)?

I find the change quite disorienting given that the other browsers I use most often under Android do allow for having these button at the top. Plus the desktop browsers I use under Mobian/Phosh (including Vivaldi) all have navigation buttons at the top.