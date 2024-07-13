Any way to get forward/home/back buttons at the top?
svenseidstasjon
There seems to be no way in Settings to stop the forward, home and back buttons to appear at the top when using my phone in vertical mode.
Is there any way to achieve this editing config or css files (as can sometimes be done to customise Vivaldi desktop)?
I find the change quite disorienting given that the other browsers I use most often under Android do allow for having these button at the top. Plus the desktop browsers I use under Mobian/Phosh (including Vivaldi) all have navigation buttons at the top.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
With the customization options available at this time, it's unfortunately not possible to move the history navigation and home buttons to the top. But we are adding more options bit by bit, so it might become available some time in the future.
Right now, you can only access these options from the top of the screen through the Vivaldi menu.