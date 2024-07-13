@Kjala Sopranos are volunteer internal testers. They receive a new build from the developers roughly once a day, sometimes even more often. Over the weekends and some holidays they will usually not receive a new daily version.

For want of a better term, the "nightly" builds only Sopranos get is called a Sopranos build. Some of us (myself for instance) run a Sopranos build as default, updating it pretty much daily, but using it for everything so as to have the greatest chance of catching a bug, regression, or crash. Also, we give valuable feedback to the developers concerning what seemed a good idea or a bad idea, we have access to the bug tracker to read, post and edit, and we sometimes engage the developers in extended discussions to nail down a bug or work out a kink.

Snapshots are weekly (more or less) public test builds for the stout of heart who don't mind a little unexpected adventure with their browsing, and who don't mind that their build might not be entirely stable. The public also give valuable feedback from running/testing snapshots. Everything you see in a snapshot has already had to pass muster in a Sopranos build, but that doesn't mean we didn't miss something or think in our infinite wisdom that a really bad idea was a good one.

Ambassadors, on the whole, are not Sopranos. They don't have the authority of Moderators or the access of Sopranos. They are just public volunteers who want to help spread the word. Probably most Moderators are also Sopranos - but not all. And not all Sopranos are Moderators.

Each of the three roles, Ambassador, Moderator, Soprano is a volunteer position. None of us work for Vivaldi, we just want to help. But the qualifications and interview process to become any of these three is different from what it takes to become any other. There is some overlap, but they are three different roles.