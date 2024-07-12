@Vivaldi Talks: "☀️ What other topics would you like us to discuss in the next episodes?"
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@[email protected] wrote today on "Vivaldi Mastodon" https://social.vivaldi.net/@Vivaldi/112773476213026992
"No talk in July due to summer holidays ️ What other topics would you like us to discuss in the next episodes?"
Since Vivaldi, quite rightly, repeatedly encourages us to break away from the big tech companies, I would suggest that the Talks deal specifically with alternative programs and apps from the "Open Source" sector.
Today, there are often better and more comprehensive Open Source solutions for almost all commercial applications for PCs and mobile phones/tablets.
I think that presenting these, discussing them and trying them out at these events is a suitable topic for upcoming "Vivaldi Community Talks".
"No talk in July due to summer holidays ️"
If there really is no talk this month, July 2024, I would be very sorry.
Perhaps someone from the Vivaldi team, or from our good moderators in the "Vivaldi Forum" and on "Vivaldi Mastodon", social.vivaldi.net, who has an increased interest in these things and perhaps the opportunity.
In order to set a good example, I would propose for this "Vivaldi Community Talk", perhaps exceptionally, perhaps once, to do it via 'Jitsi Meet', Open Source video conferencing.
'Jitsi Meet' is a very good application and far superior to all commercial, proprietary video conferencing.
Vivaldi would not have to set up its own Jitsi Meet server for this either, but could easily use a public, data-secure and powerful Jitsi Meet server from a non-profit German association.
Oh, @PATHDUCK, was it too long for you.
I'll work it into the text.
edwardp Ambassador
If there really is no talk this month, July 2024, I would be very sorry.
No talk this month.
@edwardp
That would be a great pity.
Is there perhaps someone else who could do it?
How about yourself?
You are experienced in these things and a moderator on "Vivaldi Mastodon".
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Hi @ingolftopf, thanks for your suggestion about the topic.
You are always welcome to initiate whatever community-driven events you want, but there will be no official Community Talk this month since most of the team is away on holidays.
Thanks for your interest in this project! We will back next month.
@marialeal
Thank you for your kind message.
Have all a nice vacation, you really deserve it.
Well, dear community, what about an unofficial, "Vivaldi Live Community Talk", for once, to try out via 'Jitsi Meet' this month?
The very good Open Source video conference, data-secure, anonymous (freely selectable pseudonym, if desired), low-threshold (without account), with or without picture, with or without speaking, only with text possible.
And don't forget the good "screen sharing" for help. ,-)
Would anyone be interested?
There are some people here who have already had good experiences with 'Jitsi Meet'.
edwardp Ambassador
No. Vivaldi staff needs to control/moderate the official talks, when we have them.
The Audon platform via Mastodon, has been working fine since the inaugural talk, so I see no need to change the platform for them.
Based on personal experience, too many things can go (and have gone) wrong, in meetings, while using Jitsi. Besides, we still don't what happened the day one of the participants hit something on their keyboard, that knocked all of us out of the Jitsi meeting that day!