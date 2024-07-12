@[email protected] wrote today on "Vivaldi Mastodon" https://social.vivaldi.net/@Vivaldi/112773476213026992

"No talk in July due to summer holidays ️ What other topics would you like us to discuss in the next episodes?"

Since Vivaldi, quite rightly, repeatedly encourages us to break away from the big tech companies, I would suggest that the Talks deal specifically with alternative programs and apps from the "Open Source" sector.

Today, there are often better and more comprehensive Open Source solutions for almost all commercial applications for PCs and mobile phones/tablets.

I think that presenting these, discussing them and trying them out at these events is a suitable topic for upcoming "Vivaldi Community Talks".

If there really is no talk this month, July 2024, I would be very sorry.

Perhaps someone from the Vivaldi team, or from our good moderators in the "Vivaldi Forum" and on "Vivaldi Mastodon", social.vivaldi.net, who has an increased interest in these things and perhaps the opportunity.

In order to set a good example, I would propose for this "Vivaldi Community Talk", perhaps exceptionally, perhaps once, to do it via 'Jitsi Meet', Open Source video conferencing.

'Jitsi Meet' is a very good application and far superior to all commercial, proprietary video conferencing.

Vivaldi would not have to set up its own Jitsi Meet server for this either, but could easily use a public, data-secure and powerful Jitsi Meet server from a non-profit German association.