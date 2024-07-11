Download "canceled"
When downloading large files over a slow connection, I used to be able to restart the download in most cases if there was a network hiccup. The status in the download sidebar would say "Network error" or similar, and I could right-click, select restart, and it would restart where it got interrupted. After a recent upgrade, however, now it appears that it changes to just "Canceled", and if I restart it starts from scratch. It has happened twice in the last two days, once when I was actively working on the computer at the time and I saw it happen without doing anything to the active download.
MacOS, Version 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
DoctorG Ambassador
@jml74 Retrying download is a missing feature in Vivaldi. The Downloads Panel has not much features.
it is easier to use app wget in Terminal to get downloads continued:
wget -c https://vivaldi.com/download/Vivaldi.dmg
barbudo2005
If you download large files and need to be able to restart the download use Jdownloader2:
https://jdownloader.org/download/index
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Pause/Resume download works just fine.
What it doesn't handle is losing network connectivity.
This is common to all Chromium-based browsers and is nothing new.
Firefox handles it better, but downloading in Vivaldi is handled by Chromium's implementation.
DoctorG Ambassador
The download in Opera 12 had same issues as the Chromium related ones.
That's why i disliked download in browsers when connection was broken or very slow.
@DoctorG Problem is that quite a few sites nowadays need a browser with javascript enabled and/or possibly a login to get a download started So wget (which is great if you have a normal link) isn't an option along with several other alternatives...
DoctorG Ambassador
@lfisk said in Download "canceled":
Problem is that quite a few sites nowadays need a browser with javascript enabled and/or possibly a login to get a download started
A downloader extension or external app with integration in browser.
Or Firefox as second browser for such downloads.
@DoctorG said in Download "canceled":
Or Firefox as second browser for such downloads.
Yup! Firefox is being used more and more nowadays to circumvent Chromium changes being foisted on us
As others have pointed out, a download manager or wget won't work when using a strict filehost. It may have been a transient issue in Chromium, because after the most recent upgrade it's performing better (so far).