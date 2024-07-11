How to change icon location of the Firefox Relay Extension?
Hello!
I'm more than happy what Vivaldi is already giving me without having to install a third-party Extension.
But I'm having an Issue, I can't drag the Firefox Relay Icon to another location on the addressfield, it's simply stuck next to my Vivaldi Profile Icon.
Does anyone have any suggestions on how to drag +/- change position of the
Firefox Relay Icon? Thanks!
Edit, I found a solution. Thank you for reading!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Gneno Hi
"Change position of" ... what?
Please edit your title to be more descriptive.
Also, how is this related to Vivaldi?
What is "Firefox relay"?
Its the only Vivaldi Extension I feel is needed to Download from the Chrome store.
It "masks" your E-mail in Question to something like [email protected] instead of broadcasting your [email protected] (An official Mozilla Firefox Extension \ Addon)
Did I explain good enough for you?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Gneno Sure, I get it, it's a mail relay service
Why do you need the extension at all, only for convenience?
I mean you can just add
https://relay.firefox.com/accounts/profile/
To a web panel?
@Pathduck Its so I can get the "Icon" from the Extension inside every "e-mail" bar
So let's say Choose Username: [XXX] Password: [XXX] then E-mail: [XXX*] So the * in question is the icon inside the E-mail field, to generate a Randomized masked E-mail.
Did that help you understand?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Gneno Yeah, it's convenient and that's it.
My point was, you don't need the extension in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi allows you to think outside the box.
You can add it to a web panel:
You can even add it to notes, for easy access:
Ahhha! I totally forgot about the Webpanels Vivaldi offers you to use! I removed the Extension as a whole and setup the Webpanel instead..
Sorry to waste your time! And thank you @Pathduck !!