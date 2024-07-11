Default wallpapers don't work
I've tried both the latest stable release and Snapshot, but I can't use the default wallpapers on either of them. Whenever I select one of the default background images, there is no change on the start page. When I re-enter either the "customize start page" menu or "settings/appearance/start page wallpaper", the x symbol denoting my choice has also disappeared.
Strangely, if I try and select a custom one, it will update the background to the picture I selected from my phone.
Has this happened to anyone else, or does anyone have any suggestions?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Are you changing the background image from Vivaldi menu > Settings or Start Page > Customize your Start Page?
I'd recommend going through the Settings for now.
Hi!
I've tried both methods, and they both behave the same way.
RiveDroite Patron Ambassador
@guitarnerdswe I'm using Version: 6.8.3388.111 and it works with no issues (Stable)
I was having the issue you're describing previous to this update though
Edit: Wait a second, I just realized you didn't mean it crashing. I just tested and am getting the same result as you. I select one of Vivaldi's default images and it takes it without crashing, but then leaves my start page blank black.
Correct, no crashing here either, just no wallpaper. I don't know if the reason mine doesn't outright crash is because I'm running an older OS (Android 9)?
@RiveDroite i'm on 6.8.3388.111 and while it no longer crashes at the start page, it crashes when trying to access Settings, even if a custom non-Vivaldi wallpaper is selected.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We had another small update. How does the app behave now?
RiveDroite Patron Ambassador
@jane-n I just tested it and it works fine now!
@jane-n Здравствуйте скажите пожалуйста, а вы можете помочь мне, не работает, браузер Вивальди.