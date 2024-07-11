I've tried both the latest stable release and Snapshot, but I can't use the default wallpapers on either of them. Whenever I select one of the default background images, there is no change on the start page. When I re-enter either the "customize start page" menu or "settings/appearance/start page wallpaper", the x symbol denoting my choice has also disappeared.

Strangely, if I try and select a custom one, it will update the background to the picture I selected from my phone.

Has this happened to anyone else, or does anyone have any suggestions?