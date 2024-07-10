Why so much to Export/Import Workspaces ?
Ok, I have been enjoying Vivaldi and actually made it my default browser for some time now. However, I am having a hard time getting good answers about the procedure of storing or exporting saved workspaces for a possible later import.
I really like workspaces, and I am quite sure many others do as well, so I want to know, why the process of exporting or saving workspaces can't be more simplified for importing just in case of a system re-install or some other issue?
I had a nice group of Workspaces only to lose most of them when I upgraded from windows 10 to 11. I thought I would simply be able to find a folder that was specifically for workspaces, but it appears I was wrong.
The user should have a simple feature or function that allows the user to export (or save) workspaces and later retrieve them without all the session stuff and looking for the default folder etc. Time consuming and unstable to me.
Can we please get a better backup system for user Workspaces that are more simplified? Possibly something in the menu like: Export Workspaces / Import Workspaces.
Thanks for any consideration for this issue.
@artvaldi Workspaces can be restore like this:
Copy your made backup of the
Sessionsfolder to Vivaldi profile's subfolder
Default
Open Vivaldi
Open Session Panel
Open the last save session from list
When you are asked to open with all workspaces do it
Now the workspaces are back again
Thanks for that info Dr.G. My initiating issue was the fact that I did not save those many workspaces I had as sessions. Most of them I was adding on the fly and didn't know they had to be saved as sessions to be relevant for backup.
That is why I can clearly see a new user possibly adding workspaces without the knowledge of them having to be saved as a session to have them properly backed up or saved. I understand, reading information is key, however, I still rally to see an update with a better, or should I say, easier, backup process or feature for the workspace part of the browser.
Please don't get me wrong, when I say easier, I am stating that there are many users who would like to backup certain saved features without having to navigate to a default folder and the rest.
Anyhow, thanks for your information, it's appreciated.
@artvaldi All sessions can be found in Sessions panel.
@DoctorG
Thanks Dr.G. That's a good way to keep up with active sessions.