Ok, I have been enjoying Vivaldi and actually made it my default browser for some time now. However, I am having a hard time getting good answers about the procedure of storing or exporting saved workspaces for a possible later import.

I really like workspaces, and I am quite sure many others do as well, so I want to know, why the process of exporting or saving workspaces can't be more simplified for importing just in case of a system re-install or some other issue?

I had a nice group of Workspaces only to lose most of them when I upgraded from windows 10 to 11. I thought I would simply be able to find a folder that was specifically for workspaces, but it appears I was wrong.

The user should have a simple feature or function that allows the user to export (or save) workspaces and later retrieve them without all the session stuff and looking for the default folder etc. Time consuming and unstable to me.

Can we please get a better backup system for user Workspaces that are more simplified? Possibly something in the menu like: Export Workspaces / Import Workspaces.

Thanks for any consideration for this issue.