Adding command to Mail Context Menu
I'm having difficulty figuring out how to add 2 commands to Mail Context Menu.
For example, clicking on an email from email list and opening context menu, there are a number of things one can do.
Amongst the current commands are:
Add Flag
Flags
Labels
I would like to add:
"Clear all Flags"
"Clear all Labels"
Is this even possible?
TIA
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@janrif You already have those.
Generally, if it's not available as commands it doesn't exist.
And it can't be added with mods, as the menus are native code.
But both of these exist as submenus for message context menus.
@Pathduck I thought maybe I could save some time but, no matter, thanks for responding.