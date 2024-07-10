Stupidity took over.......everything gone
I was having issues with Vivaldi loading pages for the last few days. Did some searching and found a few high rated articles on how to fix it. Never done it before but followed the direction but for a newbit it should have came with a warning that when the process is over everything will be gone. First mistake was I didn't close two important tabs so that was a rude awakening. Bookmarks...gone. Extension...gone. You see where I'm going.
The process took you throw creating a new profile but nowhere did it explain that when Vivaldi opened it would be like factory reset.
Any possible ways to go back and retrieve or recreate my original profile. Needless to say I am livid. A profile that I've been using since this browser came about. Any help is greatly appreciated.
@IBleed4Thee
Hi, creating a second profile doesn't touch your default profile at all. What can happen is you always start the second profile and thing the other is gone.
Click on the profile icon right top, the default profile should be reachable from there.
Thank you for replying so quickly. I clicked on it and the default option is not there. Only choices are Manage Profiles or Open a Guest Profile.
I assume that is the issue but where did the default profile go?
@IBleed4Thee
Hm, strange.
How do you create the new profile?
Open
vivaldi://profile-internals/
there is a list of all profiles.
@mib2berlin said in Stupidity took over.......everything gone:
vivaldi://profile-internals/
I've never done it before and followed these instructions on how to fix the issue of pages not loading.
https://windowsreport.com/vivaldi-not-loading-pages/
I did as you suggested and it shows one profile which I assume is the new profile that I am using now.
@IBleed4Thee
Point 6.
Locate your profile directory. In our case, it was Default, and rename it or move it to Desktop.
Did you rename it?
No I moved it to the desktop.
Now it's not showing on there.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@IBleed4Thee Those "instructions" are "8 fixes" so I'm going to assume you did step 1. If you followed it you should have a folder named "Default" on your desktop which is your old profile. Unless you renamed it in which case the renamed folder is your old profile.
Also goes to show you should not follow any random "fixes" page you find on the internet. Especially if you have no clue about file management and no idea how to restore it when it borks your computer.
Apparently, the "author" of that article is a "Windows Toubleshooting [sic] Expert"...
EDIT: So it's "not showing on there". It's gone, you messed up - start again, sorry for your loss of data.
Saying I messed up is putting it lightly. More like "F" up.
Now I see my mistake. I thought I had to follow all 8. Been a bad week and today just make it worse.
Lesson learned the hard way. No way my elder brain will be able to recreated the lost passwords, bookmarks, etc.
Thank you for your help.
@IBleed4Thee
I'm very sorry, did the folder perhaps end up in the trash?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@IBleed4Thee OK maybe you're lucky and find your lost Default folder. If it somehow got deleted, it's gone and no magic can restore it.
If you had enabled Sync your bookmarks/passwords etc could've been saved.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
Next time you're having problems "loading pages" it would be better to come here first instead of googling for some random useless guide probably written by an AI. Usually such issues are easily solved without having to nuke your profile.
If you moved the profile folder to Desktop, it should still be there. Two possibilities: as an icon it is off-screen and not visible, or it for some reason it is a hidden file. To get around both possibilities, view your Desktop in File Manager, and if it still isn't there go into FM's options and choose View Hidden Files.
mib2berlin
@paul1149
Good idea, App Data the root folder is hidden, maybe it's hereditary.
Thank you. I did a search for every folder and it's nowhere to be found. Trash was the first place I looked.
Sorry for the delay in replying. Our communities interest has been down for about 18 hours. Grr.
-
It's not on the desktop and I checked File Manager/view hidden files and it's not there.
Thank you.
It's gone. I searched everywhere and no luck.
Lesson learned.
Will check to see if I enabled Sync and hopefully I did.
Sorry for the delay in replying our communities internet has been down.