I was having issues with Vivaldi loading pages for the last few days. Did some searching and found a few high rated articles on how to fix it. Never done it before but followed the direction but for a newbit it should have came with a warning that when the process is over everything will be gone. First mistake was I didn't close two important tabs so that was a rude awakening. Bookmarks...gone. Extension...gone. You see where I'm going.

The process took you throw creating a new profile but nowhere did it explain that when Vivaldi opened it would be like factory reset.

Any possible ways to go back and retrieve or recreate my original profile. Needless to say I am livid. A profile that I've been using since this browser came about. Any help is greatly appreciated.