The vast majority of the options presented when i right click i never use. Whats more irksome is that the one function i use a lot, saving a picture: Right Click Save As is now hidden behind a sub menu that goes Right Click hover over the down arrow hover over the word image then Save As. its a little tedious and id like to make to so that option is right there surface level when I right click an image.

I searched the settings for the words "Menu" and "Context Menu" but didnt find anything relevant