How to edit my right click options?
BrandonKalicharan
The vast majority of the options presented when i right click i never use. Whats more irksome is that the one function i use a lot, saving a picture: Right Click Save As is now hidden behind a sub menu that goes Right Click hover over the down arrow hover over the word image then Save As. its a little tedious and id like to make to so that option is right there surface level when I right click an image.
I searched the settings for the words "Menu" and "Context Menu" but didnt find anything relevant
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@BrandonKalicharan Read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
If you search for "menu" you will also find it.
BrandonKalicharan
@Pathduck thank you so much when i first saw the menu customization thing i thought that was just for the Vivaldi menu button at the top of the browser i never wouldve guessed the context menu was there too.
i cleaned it up and added my wanted features. there's so many cool features i need to look into now as well. the one that caught my eye the most was the send to device option which may be really useful. Do you use that feature?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@BrandonKalicharan Glad it worked for you
Do you use that feature?
Nope