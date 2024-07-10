An article quoted on Daring Fireball here:

[https://daringfireball.net/linked/2024/07/12/google-chrome-system-monitoring](link url)

alleges Google Chrome, *gives all .google.com sites full access to system / tab CPU usage, GPU usage, and memory usage. It also gives access to detailed processor information, and provides a logging backchannel.

It also claims that other Chromium-based browsers allow this to happen as they have not removed the Google code that allows it.

The question is whether Vivaldi, being Chromium-based, allows this Google monitoring to take place or whether the relevant code has been removed.

The major reason for using Vivaldi is that it is not Google Chrome. Given Vivaldi's attitude to privacy, I would expect all Google monitoring to have been removed. Can anyone confirm that it has?