Here's how a bookmark looks, as a JSON object:

"date_added": "13180724440377409", "date_last_used": "0", "guid": "c3a3b38a-1cc0-444a-9d9d-b885d3a66b94", "id": "987", "meta_info": { "Nickname": "nrk", "ThemeColor": "4293850623", "Thumbnail": "chrome://vivaldi-data/synced-store/RBWXH2PGIZF5MAOS54XNWFE26IHZEW6ECBJY6EUVRQ2MIOVVZK6A.17098", "last_visited_desktop": "13203610548034390" }, "name": "NRK", "type": "url", "url": "https://www.nrk.no/"

Note the Thumbnail value.

chrome://vivaldi-data/synced-store/RBWXH2PGIZF5MAOS54XNWFE26IHZEW6ECBJY6EUVRQ2MIOVVZK6A.17098

This points to a file in the SyncedFiles directory, this is just a renamed PNG file:

λ file RBWXH2PGIZF5MAOS54XNWFE26IHZEW6ECBJY6EUVRQ2MIOVVZK6A.17098 RBWXH2PGIZF5MAOS54XNWFE26IHZEW6ECBJY6EUVRQ2MIOVVZK6A.17098: PNG image data, 300 x 300, 8-bit/color RGBA, non-interlaced

So, why the weird rename? According to what I learned, this is a SHA256 hash of the file, encoded as Base32, to make sure the file it references a unique file. A file name would not be unique. And the 17098 value is simply the file size

There's also a SyncedFilesData in the dir, referencing the file.

"RBWXH2PGIZF5MAOS54XNWFE26IHZEW6ECBJY6EUVRQ2MIOVVZK6A.17098": { "has_content_locally": true, "local_references": { "32904": [ "c3a3b38a-1cc0-444a-9d9d-b885d3a66b94" ] }, "mimetype": "image/png",

The value in local_references refers to the guid of the bookmark.

So everything should be in place for Vivaldi Sync to actually sync the custom thumbnails. However, this is not in place yet, they're not being synced.

The only way for now is to do the sync manually by simply copying the files over to each device/profile.