Hi Vivaldi Team,

I would like to suggest an improvement regarding the automatic preference for HTTPS connections when entering URLs in the Vivaldi browser. Currently, when I enter a URL in the format "domain.com" and press Enter, the browser first tries to open the address in the format http://domain.com, and only then redirects to https://domain.com if supported.

I am aware that there are certain settings in Vivaldi that can prefer secure connections. I have these settings enabled, but they work differently than needed. Even with these settings active, Vivaldi first attempts to open the website at http://domain.com, which leads to the mentioned issues.

This approach can lead to delays and can also compromise user security if the site does not support automatic redirection from HTTP to HTTPS. Therefore, I suggest that Vivaldi automatically try to open the URL in the format https://domain.com as the first step.

The benefits of this improvement include:

Increased Security: HTTPS is more secure than HTTP, and preferring it would minimize the risk of interception or eavesdropping.

Improved Loading Speed: Directly opening the HTTPS site would eliminate unnecessary redirection and speed up page loading.

Better User Experience: Automatically preferring HTTPS would meet the expectations of modern users who assume their connection is secure.

Thank you for considering this suggestion. I believe it would be a great feature that would enhance both the security and user experience of the Vivaldi browser.

Best regards,