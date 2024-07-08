Adblocking
LilaUraraka
On my laptop, I am using the built in Adblock, along side AdNauseam, is this unnecessary?
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
The built-in adblocker will block all the ads before AdNauseam has a chance to do anything “funny” with them.
Generally speaking, you should only use one adblocker. Using multiple adblockers cause more compatibility issues, and can negatively affect your performance.
Do you recommend not to use uBlock Origin as well and use only the build-in blocker? As in: "Vivaldi does not recommend other add-blocker plugin(s) then the build-in, because it can negatively affect the performance of the browser."
Or do they compliment each other?
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
Pick one blocking solution. Never use two. So, don’t combine DNS-blocking with a browser extension, or use two different browser extensions.
You may get a small added benefit in the number of blocked ads and trackers. However, you’ll get significantly more page compatibility problems. Blockers will normally attempt to “unbreak” pages after blocking trackers. However, when two blockers run at the same time — they block each other’s compatibility fixes and lose track of what got blocked and what page compatibility fixes to deploy.
It’s more trouble than it’s worth to run two blockers.
This being said, you should choose the blocking software that works best for you — whether that is Vivaldi’s built in blocker, an extension, or some other solution.
Thank you for explaining.