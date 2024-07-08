@jrkl75 said in Adblocking:

"Vivaldi does not recommend other add-blocker plugin(s) then the build-in, because it can negatively affect the performance of the browser." Or do they compliment each other?

Pick one blocking solution. Never use two. So, don’t combine DNS-blocking with a browser extension, or use two different browser extensions.

You may get a small added benefit in the number of blocked ads and trackers. However, you’ll get significantly more page compatibility problems. Blockers will normally attempt to “unbreak” pages after blocking trackers. However, when two blockers run at the same time — they block each other’s compatibility fixes and lose track of what got blocked and what page compatibility fixes to deploy.

It’s more trouble than it’s worth to run two blockers.

This being said, you should choose the blocking software that works best for you — whether that is Vivaldi’s built in blocker, an extension, or some other solution.