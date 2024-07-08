I know this seems confusing but hear me out, try to save these 3 pictures.

If youre like me and just right clicked and saved the only way of knowing they were successfully downloaded is to manually check your downloads folder. i know with large files vivaldi's browser icon shows a time progression but with small images theyre probably saved too fast for them to trigger.

in chrome theres a little animation of a blue arrow going to the address bar and then their download button turns blue until you click on it. it does this 3 times so you know theres been 3 things downloaded. is there a way to enable that feature on vivaldi?