Autofill Settings – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3405.3
You can now manage your saved autofill credit cards and addresses in Settings: Privacy.
Click here to see the full blog post
mozzer Translator
“Lots of robustness improvements” might have been a better title.
barbudo2005
I would like the improvements to go in the following direction:
Taking features to their maximum expression of excellence and options.
In other words, to polish and consolidate the features.
barbudo2005
Changelog updated with VB-97258, VB-106316, VB-107532, VB-107605, VB-106403, and VB-107117. They fell out of the changelog somewhere along the publishing process. Sorry about that!
The history fixes seem to be working for me.
I have a massive history file (approximately 1.1GB). I don't think I've ever deleted my history.
For the past year (unsure exactly how long), my history wouldn't show anything past one day. If I took my history file, and used it in an older version of Vivaldi, I could see my old history, and I could see that my history was still being saved in the newer versions of Vivaldi. So history was being saved, but not displayed.
I haven't checked it in a while, but since this snapshot mentioned a history fix, I took a look. In my history tab, I can see it slowly populating. And seemed to do so without freezing the browser or anything else. Now it seems like it goes back to 2018.
One minor interface issue is that when I click on a date, it shows the history will show a blank page with the date plus the total number of views, but doesn't list the actual pages. But it's just collapsed, and clicking on the heading reveals the pages in the history. It's fine, but a bit unintuitive. I didn't realize at first that it was a collapsed heading and just assumed either that the data was populating, or nothing was showing.
hstoellinger
I am on Linux. After installing the version, I don't see any of my mail items anymore. Had to restore the previous version. Now I see them again. None of the messages were lost.
Some extensions button that I had hidden, now are always shown in the extension bar and can't be hidden anymore, no matter how many times I try, or selecting "show button" in those hidden don't show them up.
Edit: apparently it's a refresh problem, change tab or close/reopen Vivaldi to actually apply the hidden/shown status. A regression nevertheless.
Speed Dial thumbnails are not resized/centered correctly anymore, all my custom thumbs are like missing some of the right & bottom sides
@iAN-CooG
Hi, I cant confirm the extension issue, hide from context menu work instantly.
I can confirm the speed dial bug, please report this and I can confirm in the bug tracker.
This is Vivaldi 6.9.3405.10, Linux.
-
@mib2berlin One of my extensions, Classic Images, is constantly reappearing by itself no matter how many times I hide it. It juist reappeared NOW while I was typing this.
Reported the SD thumbs problems attaching also a SD original image and a screenshot of how it appears now.
Key: VB-107968
@iAN-CooG
Confirmed.
Something is wrong with the extension buttons, maybe another user can confirm it.
Cheers, mib
@iAN-CooG I'm seeing this as well. Have you already reported the issue over at vivaldi.com/bugreport?
@AltCode I was waiting for confirmation, now it's more than confirmed. I'll report it now.
Key: VB-107971
@iAN-CooG
The speed dial issue is fixed!
Not too slow, right?
@mib2berlin I'll check next snappy then
DoctorG Ambassador
Strangeness 6.9.3405.3 Win 11 23H2
Have Settings → Appearance → Website Appearance → Dark.
When i open bookmark https://forum.vivaldi.net/recent in background tab, it gets dark forum style; if open in foreground i get the white forum style
I have to reload to get the dark appearance.
-
History still not working. After some time after starting the browser, the visited websites do not appear in the history panel. After restarting the browser, they are visible, but then they stop showing up again. This has been happening since the last two snapshots.
I reported this bug yesterday, but exceptionally I did not receive an e-mail VB confirmation.