The history fixes seem to be working for me.

I have a massive history file (approximately 1.1GB). I don't think I've ever deleted my history.

For the past year (unsure exactly how long), my history wouldn't show anything past one day. If I took my history file, and used it in an older version of Vivaldi, I could see my old history, and I could see that my history was still being saved in the newer versions of Vivaldi. So history was being saved, but not displayed.

I haven't checked it in a while, but since this snapshot mentioned a history fix, I took a look. In my history tab, I can see it slowly populating. And seemed to do so without freezing the browser or anything else. Now it seems like it goes back to 2018.

One minor interface issue is that when I click on a date, it shows the history will show a blank page with the date plus the total number of views, but doesn't list the actual pages. But it's just collapsed, and clicking on the heading reveals the pages in the history. It's fine, but a bit unintuitive. I didn't realize at first that it was a collapsed heading and just assumed either that the data was populating, or nothing was showing.