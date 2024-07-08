The survey by Jon S. von Tetzchner, the co-founder of the browsers 'Opera' and 'Vivaldi', on Vivaldi Mastodon, about mobile phones, from 01 July,

https://social.vivaldi.net/@jon/112712908142447378

shows me how important it is to point out alternative mobile phone operating systems to Google's Android.

The "Custom ROMs" from the "Android Open Source Project" (AOSP) are alternative operating systems that are really suitable for everyday use.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Android_(operating_system)

This is also where Google gets its "Google-Andriod" from.

However, like Apple, it has "finalised" it.

All apps from the Google "Playstore" would run on it.

However, with the exception of Vivaldi Android, apps should be obtained from the alternative, open source, FOSS app store "F-Droid", which works on all Android, including Google Android, mobile phones.

This does not apply to Apple devices.

"Unfortunately, custom ROMs are not (yet) available for all Android mobile phones.

But there are many, and development in the "open source community" is continuing all the time.

"Custom ROMs can be installed relatively easily using a PC, depending on the mobile phone model.

With Appel, this is much more complex or sometimes impossible.

These are perhaps things you should consider before buying a new mobile phone.