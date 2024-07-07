Google has recently stopped support for translating pages using its Chrome extension, because this functionality is now part of Chrome. For us Vivaldi users this is bad news: the builtin translation function uses Lingvanex and offers no way to configure this (like for search engines). The Lingvanex translation is far worse than google translation for some languages. Even worse, it sometimes detects website languages incorrectly (e.g. Russian instead of Ukrainian), and there's no way to fix this in the translation dialogue.

I would really like to be able to choose the translation engine in Vivaldi just like I can choose the search engine.

For the time being, maybe someone can recommend a good extension that can translate pages using google translate? The closer to the google extension the better.