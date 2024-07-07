Re: Bring back the DARK MODE BUTTON in the menu! (2 clicks before vs. 6 clicks now! )

I'm sorry to bring this one again, but the irony of the situation had to be shared. Had to!... (I'm still a fan of V, and it's because I care that I bother to point things out).

'Cause of the disastrous launch of that last update that crashed any Android browser that followed the instructions to one of the only three advertised new options (speed dial), I had to uninstall and reinstall. After that, I was given the choice to fill a survey.

So I did.

But the irony is that if you have dark mode for web pages on, you can't read the text on the survey because it's white on white. So you have to turn that option off. It's normally really simple, you click on the Vivaldi menu and un/check a box, and that's it. When you're done, you do the same: it's four clicks total. Because someone removed that option in the V menu, it now takes 12 clicks and some scrolling to achieve the same result. From a design standpoint, It's terrible; ergonomically atrocious.

Here's how you have to do it now:

click on the Vivaldi menu

1.) scroll to and click on Settings

2.) scroll to and click on Theme click on "dark mode for web page" click on Theme (to exit) click on Settings (to exit)

Now you can feel the SURVEY.

But now, you have to redo it all over again to turn dark mode for web page on again.

click on the Vivaldi menu

7.) scroll to and click on Settings

8.) scroll to and click on Theme click on "dark mode for web page" click on Theme (to exit) click on Settings (to exit)

I don't know who thought about removing it from the menu, but clearly they didn't consider the ease of use. When you change something, see how accessible it has become after the changes.

smart quack-duck says :

I would suggest to to make it an option somewhere where you can add or remove lines in the Vivaldi menu as you see fit.

Everyone will be happy quack