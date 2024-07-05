I'm using the below email I received from the team at Simkl as an example. As you can see they are letting peeps know extensions on Manifest 2 will no longer be supported under Manifest 3 very soon. I would like to know how this is going to affect Vivaldi and extensions in it?

Chrome will disable all Manifest V2 extensions this month. Please update. 🚀 All Simkl's Chrome Extensions were completely rewritten to support the new Manifest V3. We’re excited to announce that our Simkl Netflix & Crunchyroll Enhancer extension has just been updated! To ensure you continue enjoying the best streaming experience, please download the latest version now at https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/enhancer-for-netflix-crun/dbpjfmehfpcgmlpfnfilcnhbckmecmca. What's New in v8: Complete Rewrite for Manifest V3: Rebuilt from scratch to support Manifest V3, ensuring the extension keeps working as Chrome phases out Manifest V2. Extra Permission Checks: After updating from v7, click the extension icon. Open the settings popup. Click the " Fix the extension permissions" button to upgrade to the new Chrome Manifest V3 permission model. If you run into issues, toggle the Netflix or Crunchyroll export watch history to Simkl OFF and ON or hit the "Check Now" button to start the sync or Re-install the extension. Netflix Profile Selection Fix: Updated to align with Netflix's new HTML code. Simkl and IMDB Ratings Fix: Fixed display issues with Simkl and IMDB ratings. Added ratings when opening a movie or show via direct link. Updated IMDB icon to the new logo. Crunchyroll User Profiles Support: Added support for the new user profile selection feature. Permissions Fix Button: Implemented a detection system and a button to fix permissions after using browser cleaning tools. How to Update: Visit the extension store and download the latest version of the Simkl Netflix & Crunchyroll Enhancer extension (V8.0.2). Follow the steps in the "Extra Permission Checks" section to ensure a smooth upgrade. 🌟 We’re committed to providing you with the best streaming experience possible. If you have any questions or encounter any issues, our support team is here to help, simply reply to this email or ask on our Discord server. Cheers, The Simkl Dev Team ~~~