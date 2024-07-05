We will be doing some maintenance work on Vivaldi Forums 19th of July between 10:00 and 12:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone).
App-breaking issues after update
-
Vivaldi: 6.8.3388.66
Android: 13
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
I'm a huge Vivaldi fan and try to recommend it whenever I can, but it's getting more and more frustrating that each consecutive update causes worse and worse issues
After waiting a month for a fix for broken speed dial, we instantly get new issues with it.
-
Vivaldi no longer remembers the last used speed dial. I got 2 speed dials - one for mobile browsers and one for desktop browsers. One the phone I would normally use the mobile one and occasionally swipe over to the desktop one if I needed, then swipe back to the mobile one. Now it always opens the desktop speed dial and every time I have to manually swipe over to the mobile one. It used to remember which one I used and kept showing that one till I switched. This behaviour needs to come back! Why was it removed?
-
While testing the start page "new customization options" (which come down to hiding speed dial, changing tile size, and adding a background...), I changed the background to one of the built-in colours out of curiosity and I regret it deeply - now the browser crashes every time I open a new tab / go to start page! The app is literally unusable now. The only reason I can still open the app is because I have some non-speed dial pages already opened there.
-
The Dark Mode toggle is gone from the pop-up menu. It's was one of the most useful features and it worked very well! Why would you take that away? Who makes those decisions?
These are the major issues I managed to notice before Vivaldi got into crashing frenzy.
Now I cannot wait another month to get all of these fixed. I need a working web browser and Vivaldi currently doesn't work. I'm honestly tired of putting up with crashes and glitches every time some project manager decides to redesign an icon. It's a stable release channel, it's supposed to be a seamless experience...
How quickly do you think these issues could be fixed?
-
-
@LordBlizzard There's a newer version out (3388.94) that may fix the crash problem
Alternative download stores
-
@lfisk it's not showing on the Play Store, no Update button.
-
@LordBlizzard Suspected that it wasn't showing there... Get it directly from Vivaldi:
-
@lfisk UpToDown has the same version but Huawei Gallery has the newer one and the main issue - new tab / speed dial crashing the app is indeed resolved there! Many thanks!
Now let's hope the other issues get resolved soon and we're good.
-
@LordBlizzard Cool! and yes, hopefully we see some more fixes soon
FYI in the future... you can use these links or hover them to see what versions they are. I don't have playstore setup... so these are my source for updating the app.
-
martintecnoset2023
@lfisk This has effectively solved the issue for me! Thanks!
-
Are there any updates regarding issue #1 (Speed dial not remebered - VAB-9519) and issue #3 (Dark Mode toggle gone)?
I am now running version 6.8.3388.94
Thank you.
-
@LordBlizzard
Hi, VAB-9519 is only 6 days old and was not even confirmed, now it is.
The dark mode toggle issue is on the radar of the developer, I guess this will be fixed faster.
You can always ask about the status of a bug report:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
-
This was the first thing that crossed my mind after I tried 2 groups of speed dials. Temporary workaround for me is reordering (as this is far more annoying on mobile for me). Funny though, on desktop new tab preserves the tab group but new window does not.
-
@maxdule
Hi, this is the bug we mentioned 2 posts above, reported and confirmed.
Cheers, mib
-
@maxdule how do you re-order speed dials on Android? I can only rename or remove a speed dial.
Also, this issue and the missing dark theme toggle are unfortunately still not addressed in versions 6.8.3388.111 and 6.8.3406.3 (Snapshot).
-
Hey @LordBlizzard sorry for the confusion - it's not reordering on Android specifically, but reordering in folders list as they seem to be displayed as is. So I place the "mobile" folder (speed dial group) above. That of course keeps the same order on desktop too - that is why I mentioned that this is a temporary workaround because I find that additional click/touch less annoying on desktop than on mobile (and browser is usually already open on desktop for me).
-
This is still broken on version 6.8.3388.111.
It no longer crashes at the start page being displayed, but now does so when opening Settings. There seems to be no way to revert to a clean "no background" option short of deleting all app data.
-
@anfrey
Hi, this is really a strange bug, I can choose only an image, all others reset to "no background" .
I guess I opened Settings 15 times today, no crash.
3388.94 worked fine for me.
No idea what that depends on, device, Android version?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Very strange indeed. I am on Android 14 (Pixel 8 Pro - July Update).
If I use the "Customize Start Page" option in the Start Page itself, I can set a custom background just fine (though not any of the Vivaldi-provided ones), though the app will still crash when trying to access Settings. Clearing all app data (reverting to stock settings) does temporarily resolve the issue until a Start Page background is set, but that also means having to reconfigure all the Vivaldi settings again.
-
@maxdule said in App-breaking issues after update:
Hey @LordBlizzard sorry for the confusion - it's not reordering on Android specifically, but reordering in folders list as they seem to be displayed as is. So I place the "mobile" folder (speed dial group) above.
Ok, but where do you do this? In Vivaldi Android bookmark manager?
-
@LordBlizzard No, on desktop bookmark manager.
@anfrey @mib2berlin I get crash on Android accessing the settings sth like 5 times in a row every time I change anything on home page (speed dial, order etc). It has to do sth with the sync server, I am almost certain. After some period it starts working again.
-
@maxdule
Hi, I can reproduce this, can you report this to the bug tracker, please?
I can confirm this internally.
Change speed dial order, update sync on desktop, update sync on mobile, open settings > crash.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Hey @mib2berlin, it's VAB-9657.
Cheers