Vivaldi: 6.8.3388.66

Android: 13

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

I'm a huge Vivaldi fan and try to recommend it whenever I can, but it's getting more and more frustrating that each consecutive update causes worse and worse issues

After waiting a month for a fix for broken speed dial, we instantly get new issues with it.

Vivaldi no longer remembers the last used speed dial. I got 2 speed dials - one for mobile browsers and one for desktop browsers. One the phone I would normally use the mobile one and occasionally swipe over to the desktop one if I needed, then swipe back to the mobile one. Now it always opens the desktop speed dial and every time I have to manually swipe over to the mobile one. It used to remember which one I used and kept showing that one till I switched. This behaviour needs to come back! Why was it removed? While testing the start page "new customization options" (which come down to hiding speed dial, changing tile size, and adding a background...), I changed the background to one of the built-in colours out of curiosity and I regret it deeply - now the browser crashes every time I open a new tab / go to start page! The app is literally unusable now. The only reason I can still open the app is because I have some non-speed dial pages already opened there. The Dark Mode toggle is gone from the pop-up menu. It's was one of the most useful features and it worked very well! Why would you take that away? Who makes those decisions?

These are the major issues I managed to notice before Vivaldi got into crashing frenzy.

Now I cannot wait another month to get all of these fixed. I need a working web browser and Vivaldi currently doesn't work. I'm honestly tired of putting up with crashes and glitches every time some project manager decides to redesign an icon. It's a stable release channel, it's supposed to be a seamless experience...

How quickly do you think these issues could be fixed?