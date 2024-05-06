Rearranging speed dial tiles stopped working
-
LordBlizzard
Moving tiles around speed dial (in manual sort) no longer works. You can only drop them on another dial to put both in a folder but they will not "move aside" to make space to drop the dial you are "holding".
Additionally, scrolling speed dial while "holding" a tile also stopped working - as soon as it starts to scroll, the "hold" on the dial is cancelled.
Vivaldi 6.7.3335.45
Android 13
EDIT: Tried the following and they doesn't resolve the issue:
- Clearing cache
- Changing sorting to other types and back
- Verified it's the latest available version of the app
-
Hi,
Just tested on Stable and Snap.
It happens the same you mention.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
You can report it.
-
LordBlizzard
Bug report has been given the issue reference VAB-9220.
-
Namzosua35
Everytime i pull and release an icon, it group two other bookmark together, normally it rearrange (somehow)
I'm pretty sure I'm already set sorting as manually, but still, nothing changed
-
mib2berlin
@Namzosua35
Hi, this is a bug in the latest version, this is fixed internally already.
I hope we get this fix in an updated stable soon.
Cheers, mib