Moving tiles around speed dial (in manual sort) no longer works. You can only drop them on another dial to put both in a folder but they will not "move aside" to make space to drop the dial you are "holding".

Additionally, scrolling speed dial while "holding" a tile also stopped working - as soon as it starts to scroll, the "hold" on the dial is cancelled.

Vivaldi 6.7.3335.45

Android 13

EDIT: Tried the following and they doesn't resolve the issue: