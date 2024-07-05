Thanks, but it won't work. I can't even access the menu that allows me to change background. I did it once, it crashed, and now when I simply click on Settings/Start page wallpaper, it crashes.

Anything that has to do with wallpaper crashes, so if I want to open a new tab, because it'll open a page with a wallpaper, it crashes too. Basically, the only thing I can do is to duplicate a tab that is already opened and type in the new URL or open soemething via Bookmarks.

PS: What is baffling to me, is how did that pass QA? it's one of the only 3 features advertised with this new release, and it crashes and makes Vivaldi almost unusable for people who tried the Speed Dial feature. It's not just a small bug, it's a major one, and very easily reproduceable.

All they had to do is test it.

Okay, "errare humanum est", but I'd like to have a word with QA nonetheless, heh?