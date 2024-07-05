We will be doing some maintenance work on Vivaldi Forums 19th of July between 10:00 and 12:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone).
Error on mobile vivaldi
Hi there.
Can smb pls help me?
I changed background image on speed dial, and after that I can't open it. IPhone crashes to error:
mXmlForDensity (DrawableInflater.java:138) at android.graphics.drawable.Drawable.createFromXmlIn nerForDensity(Drawable.java:1414) at android.graphics.drawable.Drawable.createFromXmlF orDensity(Drawable.java:1375) at android.content.res. ResourcesImpl.loadXmlDrawable( ResourcesImpl.java:1021) at android.content.res. ResourcesImpl.loadDrawableForC ookie(ResourcesImpl.java:947) 21 more Caused by: java.lang.ClassNotFoundException: Didn't find class "pathInterpolator" on path: DexPathList[[zip file "/data/app/~~NSImQV-lejNNSliCHph8VQ==/ com.vivaldi.browser-yPIrT7K6wLhGUEBOMUVx5Q==/ base.apk"],nativeLibrary Directories=[/data/ app/~~NSImQV-lejNNSliCHph8VQ==/ com.vivaldi.browser-yPIrT7K6wLhGUEBOMUVx5Q==/ lib/arm64,/data/app/ ~~NSImQV-IejNNSliCHph8VQ==/ com.vivaldi.browser-yPIrT7K6wLhGUEBOMUVx5Q==/ base.apk!/lib/arm64-v8a, /system/lib64, /system_ext/ lib64]] at dalvik.system.BaseDexClassLoader.findClass(BaseDe xClassLoader.java:259) at java.lang.ClassLoader.loadClass(ClassLoader.java:37 9) at java.lang.ClassLoader.loadClass(ClassLoader.java:31 2) at android.graphics.drawable.DrawableInflater.inflateFro mClass (DrawableInflater.java:200)
Mobile:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12s
Android 14; 23030RAC7Y Build/UP1A.230905.011
Vivaldi version 6.8.3388.66
@fanishe it's broken right now. Lots of people reporting it crashes vivaldi. Hopefully be fixed ASAP.
@tegehel Hold your device in Portrait orientation long enough to set a flat (one color) background, then it won't crash. Until the update comes out, don't try an image as background.
Thanks, but it won't work. I can't even access the menu that allows me to change background. I did it once, it crashed, and now when I simply click on Settings/Start page wallpaper, it crashes.
Anything that has to do with wallpaper crashes, so if I want to open a new tab, because it'll open a page with a wallpaper, it crashes too. Basically, the only thing I can do is to duplicate a tab that is already opened and type in the new URL or open soemething via Bookmarks.
PS: What is baffling to me, is how did that pass QA? it's one of the only 3 features advertised with this new release, and it crashes and makes Vivaldi almost unusable for people who tried the Speed Dial feature. It's not just a small bug, it's a major one, and very easily reproduceable.
All they had to do is test it.
Okay, "errare humanum est", but I'd like to have a word with QA nonetheless, heh?
martintecnoset2023